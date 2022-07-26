Premier League names Alison Brittain as new chair
She will take over from interim chairman Peter McCormick early next year
The Premier League has announced Alison Brittain as its new chair after clubs “voted unanimously in favour” of her appointment.
Brittain will take over from interim chairman Peter McCormick early next year.
“I have been a football fan since I was a child and so am absolutely delighted to be appointed chair of the Premier League,” she said in a statement.
“The game is of enormous national importance, is loved by so many people around the world and can have a tremendous positive impact on communities.
“It will be a real privilege to be able to help to develop plans for the future and work with all the key stakeholders in the game to ensure its long-term sustainability and success.”
Brittain, the outgoing chief executive of Premier Inn owner Whitbread, was recently named as the new chair of home furnishings retailer Dunelm. She will leave her role at Whitbread in early 2023.
Brittain previously held a number of senior roles in the British banking industry, serving as group director in the retail division of Lloyds Banking Group and as board director at Santander UK.
Brittain will take over from interim chair Peter McCormick, who stepped in after Gary Hoffman resigned in November in the wake of the takeover of Newcastle United by a Saudi Arabia-backed consortium.
