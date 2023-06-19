Man City chairman vows to give ‘very blunt views’ on FFP charges once concluded

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has promised to give some “very blunt views” on the Premier League charges facing the club in due course.

City were charged in February with more than 100 breaches of the competition’s financial fair play regulations dating back to 2009.

The club could face a points deduction or even expulsion from the competition if found guilty but City have vociferously denied any wrongdoing and vowed to fight their case. It is unclear how long this process will take with some suggestions proceedings could run for several more years.

Speaking in his annual end-of-season interview with the club’s media channels, Khaldoon said: “So obviously I can’t talk about them (the charges), unfortunately, for legal reasons.

“What I would typically always do is comment after, so I think we’re going to go through the legal process.

“These are proceedings that take whatever time they take and when we’re done, we’ll have a conversation. I’ll give you my very blunt views, I promise you that.

“I have very strong views on that, but I am going to be unfortunately very restrained today.”

City went on to win the treble last season. They overhauled Arsenal to claim a fifth Premier League title in six years, followed up by winning the FA Cup and then beat Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

Off the field the club have also grown, recording record revenue last year.

To many critics of the club, which is supported by the vast wealth of owner Sheikh Mansour, the Premier League charges cast a shadow over their success.

Khaldoon feels these people are judging the club too quickly without checking all the facts.

He said: “It’s very frustrating because it takes so much from the great work that’s happening at this club and it’s happening not just on the football pitch.

“What these players have achieved this year, the treble, is incredible. I hope people focus and judge them for their football and what they’re achieving on the pitch and what they’re achieving in every competition they’re in.

“The club as a whole is very well run. Today, the value of this group is over six billion dollars. We’ve created so much value – we’ve brought in world-class investors. Why? Because we have a commercial machine here that is one of the best in the world.

“We’re the number one football brand in the world. The club generates a tremendous revenue.

“People will throw at us ‘the biggest spenders’, ‘you have the biggest squad’. I wish people can just pause and ask the question, and get the facts and then comment.”

In terms of on-field achievements, winning the Champions League for the first time this year fulfilled a long-held ambition.

Khaldoon said: “With the Champions League, we’ve tried so hard for so many years. Then to finally, finally do it – it’s relief, it’s happiness, but it’s really more relief. We finally have that trophy right here.”

Khaldoon added that City’s consistency in the Premier League was the record of which he is “most proud” and the club are targeting more trophies.

“You always can top it,” he said. “I can see how it does get better. It always can get better.”

Khaldoon also paid tribute to captain Ilkay Gundogan and hopes the German stays at the club.

Gundogan played a key role in the run-in but is out of contract this summer.

Khaldoon said: “When you need him in the big games, he’s always there, and I hope there’s more chapters to that legacy. Obviously, Ilkay has to make big life decisions for him.”