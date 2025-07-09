Chemsdine Talbi joins Sunderland from Club Brugge on five-year contract

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Belgian winger Chemsdine Talbi has become Sunderland’s fourth summer signing, joining the Premier League side from Club Brugge.

The 20-year-old has signed a five-year contract after the clubs agreed a fee understood to be in the region of £19.5million.

Talbi arrived on Wearside on Tuesday and has completed a medical to join fellow new additions Enzo Le Fee, Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki as Regis Le Bris prepares for life back in the top flight.

He said: “I’m really excited to be here and grateful for the opportunity to play for this club.

“I made the decision because it’s a great project with a talented, exciting team full of young players – and that really motivated me.

“The Premier League is the biggest and best league in the world, so I’m looking forward to getting started. I know the fans will get behind me from the start, and I can’t wait to see them at the stadium.”

Talbi made 38 appearances for Brugge last season, 11 of them in the Champions League, as the club finished second by a point behind Royale Union Saint-Gilloise – Sadiki’s former side – in the Jupiler League.

Two of his seven goals for the campaign came in a 3-1 play-off victory at Atalanta in Europe on the way to a 6-1 aggregate defeat by Aston Villa in the last 16.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added: “Our momentum and story are powerful, and I think players of Chemsdine’s calibre, who are in high demand, are excited by the prospect of playing for Sunderland AFC.

“It’s a testament to our recent past and immediate future that he feels this we are the right club for his next step.”