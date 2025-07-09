Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Chemsdine Talbi joins Sunderland from Club Brugge on five-year contract

The 20-year-old is “really excited” by his move to Wearside.

Damian Spellman
Wednesday 09 July 2025 14:24 BST
Chemsdine Talbi has joined Sunderland from Club Brugge (PA Wire via Belga)
Chemsdine Talbi has joined Sunderland from Club Brugge (PA Wire via Belga) (PA Wire)

Belgian winger Chemsdine Talbi has become Sunderland’s fourth summer signing, joining the Premier League side from Club Brugge.

The 20-year-old has signed a five-year contract after the clubs agreed a fee understood to be in the region of £19.5million.

Talbi arrived on Wearside on Tuesday and has completed a medical to join fellow new additions Enzo Le Fee, Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki as Regis Le Bris prepares for life back in the top flight.

He said: “I’m really excited to be here and grateful for the opportunity to play for this club.

“I made the decision because it’s a great project with a talented, exciting team full of young players – and that really motivated me.

“The Premier League is the biggest and best league in the world, so I’m looking forward to getting started. I know the fans will get behind me from the start, and I can’t wait to see them at the stadium.”

Talbi made 38 appearances for Brugge last season, 11 of them in the Champions League, as the club finished second by a point behind Royale Union Saint-Gilloise – Sadiki’s former side – in the Jupiler League.

Two of his seven goals for the campaign came in a 3-1 play-off victory at Atalanta in Europe on the way to a 6-1 aggregate defeat by Aston Villa in the last 16.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added: “Our momentum and story are powerful, and I think players of Chemsdine’s calibre, who are in high demand, are excited by the prospect of playing for Sunderland AFC.

“It’s a testament to our recent past and immediate future that he feels this we are the right club for his next step.”

