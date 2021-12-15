The Premier League have issued new Covid guidance for fans to follow when attending top-flight matches.

This comes amid the new Omicron variant taking a hold in the UK with the government bringing in so-called plan B measures to tackle the virus. Outbreaks have already affected league clubs with Manchester United’s match against Brentford off and Tottenham’s fixture with Rennes postponed.

The new rules mean supporters will have to have Covid certification. They will have to show proof of having two vaccinations or a negative lateral flow test within 48 hours of kick-off. Clubs are also introducing Covid-19 status self-declaration forms to fill in before fixtures which will come into affect from 15 December for those over 18-years of age.

Sides are due to carry out spot checks at upcoming matches with fans who can’t prove Covid certification denied entry. In addition, supporters have been advised to wear face coverings while travelling on public transport to games and in the indoor areas of stadiums. And if fans are experiencing any Covid symptoms they shouldn’t attend matches.

“We are doing all we can to keep fans safe and grounds open at full capacity,” Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said.

“The safety of everyone remains our priority and since the start of the season we have been working closely with our clubs, Government and local public health authorities to prepare fans and stadium operations for the introduction of Covid certification.

“It is really important fans take the time to understand what is required of them when attending Premier League stadiums, which is why we are asking fans to declare their Covid status ahead of a matchday.

“We want everyone to enjoy matches in safe environments and we and our clubs will continue to urge fans to do all they can and follow public health guidance.”