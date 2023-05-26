Jump to content

Man City claim title for third successive time – The 2022-23 season in pictures

City clinched the title for the fifth time in six seasons, while Southampton were relegated.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 26 May 2023 13:26
Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions once again (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions once again (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Manchester City were crowned champions for the third successive year in a Premier League campaign temporarily halted to accommodate a winter World Cup.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the best images from an unprecedented top-flight season ahead of its conclusion on Sunday.

Touchline tension

The beginning of the end

Forest fanfare

Season of struggle

Touching tributes

Teenage dream

Hat-trick heroes

Cheer up, Stevie G

Remembering greatness

Official record

World Cup winner

Derby drama

Kane is able

Short spell for Potter

Gunning for glory

Anfield annihilation

Big moment for Brooks

Royally frustrated

Ivan the incredible

Mo-ment to forget

Out of line?

Eze does it

Heading for the drop?

Alive and kicking

Boehly gets the Blues

Howling with laughter

Frank assessment

Six for sorrow

Hammering home the point

Haaland makes history

God Save the King

King protest

Marching down together?

Saints to sinners

Mitro’s on fire

That’s Gunner hurt

Seagulls soar

Champions

City slickers

Steady Eddie

