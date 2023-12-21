Premier League responds to new European Super League plans

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Premier League has said it “continues to reject any concept” of a European Super League as opposition continues to new proposals put forward regarding a possible breakaway.

Empowered by a ruling by the European Court of Justice that found that Uefa had acted unlawfully in blocking the original proposal in 2021, a revamped, expanded Super League plan has been detailed.

A 64-team men’s competition would feature three tiers with promotion and relegation, while a women’s tournament has also been proposed.

Six Premier League clubs were part of a group of 12 part of the initial proposal two-and-a-half years ago, but all six backed out after facing significant opposition from fans.

And noting supporters’ distaste for the idea, the English top flight has said it remains committed to the “clear principles of open competition”.

“This is a significant ruling and we will now fully examine its implications for the game,” the Premier League said in a statment regarding the ECJ’s decision.

“The ruling does not endorse the so-called “European Super League” and the Premier League continues to reject any such concept. Supporters are of vital importance to the game and they have time and again made clear their opposition to a “breakaway” competition that severs the link between domestic and European football.

“The Premier League reiterates its commitment to the clear principles of open competition that underpin the success of domestic and international club competitions.

“Football thrives on the competitiveness created by promotion and relegation, the annual merit-based qualification from domestic leagues and cups to international club competitions and the longstanding rivalries and rituals that come with weekends being reserved for domestic football.

“The Premier League will continue to engage in an open and constructive dialogue, with all relevant football stakeholders, on how best to protect and enhance the complementary balance of domestic and international club football.”

Fans from a number of clubs protested when the European Super League was first proposed in 2021 (Getty Images)

The league’s statement follows that of Manchester United, who said they were “fully committed” to working with Uefa to develop European football.

The Old Trafford club, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea were the six Premier League representatives in the original 12-team proposal.

Barcelona and Real Madrid continue to support the plans for a breakaway.