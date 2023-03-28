Everton insist charge will have no impact on new stadium’s funding or completion

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Everton insist the club’s charge for an alleged breach of profit and sustainability rules will have no impact on the funding or completion of their new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

On Friday, the Premier League referred the club to an independent commission which will rule on whether three-year losses of £371.8million, above the £105m permitted, breached financial regulations.

The club have said they will “robustly defend its position”, having worked closely with the Premier League over the last couple of seasons.

This week, Everton are set to publish their accounts for last season and the PA news agency understands they will show significantly lower losses than the £121m for the 2020-21 campaign, a season hugely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

But, regardless, sources have stressed there will be no knock-on effect on the club’s major infrastructure project.

About £200m has already been spent on the new ground on the banks of the River Mersey, with the primary concrete structure for all four stands completed last week.

Roughly another £350m is required to complete the build in order for the club to move in during the 2024-25 season but it is understood the club are confident there will be no delay to the stadium.

Owner Farhad Moshiri is looking for external investment, having retained American banks JP Morgan Chase and MUFG to lead the search, to offset some or all of the remaining costs and there have been negotiations with New York-based investment firm MSP Sports Capital but the billionaire also has the option of funding the project himself.

It is understood the club have no concerns about the impact on funding or potential investors as a result of the charge for an alleged breach of profit and sustainability rules.