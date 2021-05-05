The Premier League has confirmed that a limited number of supporters will be permitted to return to stadiums for the final two rounds of matches this season.

It was confirmed last week that fixtures for the penultimate gameweek will be rescheduled so that every top-flight team is able to host one game with up to 10,000 home supporters.

The 37th round of matches will now be played on Tuesday 18 and Wednesday 19 May ahead of the final 10 matches all beginning at 4pm on Sunday 23 May as planned.

“Supporters are expected to be able to return to stadiums from 17 May in a reduced capacity, pending the final government decision on planned Step 3 conditions, which will be announced no later than 10 May,” a statement read.

“Following consultation with clubs, it was agreed matches would not be open to away supporters due to varying operational challenges across the League and the need to deliver a consistent approach, while maximising the opportunity for home-fan attendance.

“The safety and security of supporters is of paramount importance. Clubs have a proven track record of providing Covid-safe environments and have operational plans in place ready to safely welcome supporters back to their stadiums.

“Fans have been greatly missed at Premier League matches and this marks a key step towards full stadiums, including away fans, from the start of the 2021/22 season.”