Who is the fastest player in the Premier League?

The quickest players in the English top flight so far this season have been revealed

Thursday 17 October 2024 15:45 BST
Comments
anchester City's Erling Haaland, Tottenham's Micky van de Ven, Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga and Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli are among the fastest players in the Premier League (Getty Images)

The fastest players in the Premier League so far this season have been revealed, with Tottenham centre-half Micky van de Ven again top of the charts.

The Dutchman hit the highest-recorded top speed in his first campaign in English football and has a maximum sprint speed of 37.1 km/h this season in data released by Opta.

New Wolves recruit Carlos Forbs is his closest challenger, with Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga, Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland all similarly speedy.

Van de Ven has competition at Spurs in the form of Timo Werner, who has clocked the same speed as Haaland (35.7 km/h).

While the sample size is relatively small, and those ranking highly are often determined by which players have opportunities to accelerate to full capacity, some familiar faces from lists in past seasons are notable absentees.

Among those is Kyle Walker, only 80th so far this season.

The slowest quickest player for their club is Wes Burns of Ipswich, 49th fastest overall. A full list of the quickest sprinter at each club so far this season is below:

Player

Club

Top speed (km/h)

Micky van de Ven

Tottenham

37.1

Carlos Forbs

Wolves

36.6

Anthony Elanga

Nott’m Forest

35.9

Erling Haaland

Man City

35.7

Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal

35.6

Cameron Archer

Southampton

35.5

Alejandro Garnacho

Man Utd

35.5

Yankuba Minteh

Brighton

35.4

Pedro Neto

Chelsea

35.4

Mohammed Kudus

West Ham

35.3

Maxence Lacroix

Crystal Palace

35.1

Antonee Robinson

Fulham

35.1

Julian Araujo

Bournemouth

34.7

James Justin

Leicester

34.7

Harvey Barnes

Newcastle

34.7

Jaden Philogene

Aston Villa

34.7

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool

34.7

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Everton

34.6

Fabio Carvalho

Brentford

34.4

Wes Burns

Ipswich

34

Data from Opta

