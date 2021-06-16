Premier League fixtures 2021/22: Full match schedule confirmed for next season
The full schedule for the 2021/22 season has been revealed
The fixtures for the 2021/22 Premier League season have been confirmed.
Manchester City will be looking to defend the title they won last term - a third in four years under manager Pep Guardiola - while dethroned champions Liverpool will be hoping for a better season than the one that ended with them third.
Manchester United finished second behind their rivals but will be optimistic a true title challenge is just around the corner as they hope to end their wait for a first league title since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure. Their first game is a derby against local rivals Leeds United at Old Trafford.
Chelsea are European champions having beaten City in Porto last month, but despite finishing 2020/21 in fourth place have shown under new manager Thomas Tuchel they are a match for anyone and will be expecting a tilt at the very top in 2022.
It’s not all about the top of the table either. Brentford are into the Premier League for the first time in their history and will be eager to show everyone how far they have come. They host Arsenal in west London on opening day.
Watford are back in the big time after a year away as are Norwich, who won the Championship title going away last season. The Canaries welcome Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool to Carrow Road on the first weekend.
The fixtures for the whole 2021/22 campaign have been revealed this morning with certain dates and kick-off times subject to change.
Full fixture list
14/08/2021 15:00 Brentford v Arsenal
14/08/2021 15:00 Burnley v Brighton
14/08/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace
14/08/2021 15:00 Everton v Southampton
14/08/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Wolverhampton
14/08/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Leeds United
14/08/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v West Ham United
14/08/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Liverpool
14/08/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
14/08/2021 15:00 Watford v Aston Villa
21/08/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Chelsea
21/08/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Newcastle United
21/08/2021 15:00 Brighton v Watford
21/08/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Brentford
21/08/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Everton
21/08/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Burnley
21/08/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Norwich City
21/08/2021 15:00 Southampton v Manchester United
21/08/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Leicester City
21/08/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur
28/08/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Brentford
28/08/2021 15:00 Brighton v Everton
28/08/2021 15:00 Burnley v Leeds United
28/08/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Chelsea
28/08/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Arsenal
28/08/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Southampton
28/08/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Leicester City
28/08/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Watford
28/08/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Crystal Palace
28/08/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Manchester United
11/09/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Norwich City
11/09/2021 15:00 Brentford v Brighton
11/09/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Aston Villa
11/09/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur
11/09/2021 15:00 Everton v Burnley
11/09/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Liverpool
11/09/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Manchester City
11/09/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Newcastle United
11/09/2021 15:00 Southampton v West Ham United
11/09/2021 15:00 Watford v Wolverhampton
18/09/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Everton
18/09/2021 15:00 Brighton v Leicester City
18/09/2021 15:00 Burnley v Arsenal
18/09/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace
18/09/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Southampton
18/09/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Leeds United
18/09/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Watford
18/09/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
18/09/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Manchester United
18/09/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Brentford
25/09/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
25/09/2021 15:00 Brentford v Liverpool
25/09/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester City
25/09/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Brighton
25/09/2021 15:00 Everton v Norwich City
25/09/2021 15:00 Leeds United v West Ham United
25/09/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Burnley
25/09/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Aston Villa
25/09/2021 15:00 Southampton v Wolverhampton
25/09/2021 15:00 Watford v Newcastle United
02/10/2021 15:00 Brighton v Arsenal
02/10/2021 15:00 Burnley v Norwich City
02/10/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Southampton
02/10/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Leicester City
02/10/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Watford
02/10/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester City
02/10/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Everton
02/10/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa
02/10/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Brentford
02/10/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Newcastle United
16/10/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Crystal Palace
16/10/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Wolverhampton
16/10/2021 15:00 Brentford v Chelsea
16/10/2021 15:00 Everton v West Ham United
16/10/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Manchester United
16/10/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Burnley
16/10/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
16/10/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Brighton
16/10/2021 15:00 Southampton v Leeds United
16/10/2021 15:00 Watford v Liverpool
23/10/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Aston Villa
23/10/2021 15:00 Brentford v Leicester City
23/10/2021 15:00 Brighton v Manchester City
23/10/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Norwich City
23/10/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
23/10/2021 15:00 Everton v Watford
23/10/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Wolverhampton
23/10/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Liverpool
23/10/2021 15:00 Southampton v Burnley
23/10/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur
30/10/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v West Ham United
30/10/2021 15:00 Burnley v Brentford
30/10/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Arsenal
30/10/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Brighton
30/10/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Crystal Palace
30/10/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Chelsea
30/10/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Leeds United
30/10/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
30/10/2021 15:00 Watford v Southampton
30/10/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Everton
06/11/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Watford
06/11/2021 15:00 Brentford v Norwich City
06/11/2021 15:00 Brighton v Newcastle United
06/11/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Burnley
06/11/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton
06/11/2021 15:00 Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
06/11/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Leicester City
06/11/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Manchester City
06/11/2021 15:00 Southampton v Aston Villa
06/11/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Liverpool
20/11/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
20/11/2021 15:00 Burnley v Crystal Palace
20/11/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Chelsea
20/11/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Arsenal
20/11/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Everton
20/11/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Brentford
20/11/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Southampton
20/11/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United
20/11/2021 15:00 Watford v Manchester United
20/11/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v West Ham United
27/11/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Newcastle United
27/11/2021 15:00 Brentford v Everton
27/11/2021 15:00 Brighton v Leeds United
27/11/2021 15:00 Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
27/11/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester United
27/11/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
27/11/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Watford
27/11/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Southampton
27/11/2021 15:00 Manchester City v West Ham United
27/11/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Wolverhampton
30/11/2021 19:45 Aston Villa v Manchester City
30/11/2021 19:45 Everton v Liverpool
30/11/2021 19:45 Leeds United v Crystal Palace
30/11/2021 20:00 Manchester United v Arsenal
30/11/2021 19:45 Watford v Chelsea
30/11/2021 19:45 West Ham United v Brighton
30/11/2021 19:45 Wolverhampton v Burnley
01/12/2021 19:45 Newcastle United v Norwich City
01/12/2021 19:45 Southampton v Leicester City
01/12/2021 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford
04/12/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Leicester City
04/12/2021 15:00 Everton v Arsenal
04/12/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Brentford
04/12/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Crystal Palace
04/12/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Burnley
04/12/2021 15:00 Southampton v Brighton
04/12/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City
04/12/2021 15:00 Watford v Manchester City
04/12/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Chelsea
04/12/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Liverpool
11/12/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Southampton
11/12/2021 15:00 Brentford v Watford
11/12/2021 15:00 Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur
11/12/2021 15:00 Burnley v West Ham United
11/12/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Leeds United
11/12/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Everton
11/12/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Newcastle United
11/12/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Aston Villa
11/12/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Wolverhampton
11/12/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Manchester United
14/12/2021 19:45 Arsenal v West Ham United
14/12/2021 19:45 Brentford v Manchester United
14/12/2021 19:45 Brighton v Wolverhampton
14/12/2021 19:45 Burnley v Watford
14/12/2021 20:00 Crystal Palace v Southampton
14/12/2021 19:45 Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur
14/12/2021 19:45 Norwich City v Aston Villa
15/12/2021 20:00 Chelsea v Everton
15/12/2021 20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United
15/12/2021 20:00 Manchester City v Leeds United
18/12/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Burnley
18/12/2021 15:00 Everton v Leicester City
18/12/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Arsenal
18/12/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Brighton
18/12/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester City
18/12/2021 15:00 Southampton v Brentford
18/12/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
18/12/2021 15:00 Watford v Crystal Palace
18/12/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Norwich City
18/12/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Chelsea
26/12/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea
26/12/2021 15:00 Brighton v Brentford
26/12/2021 15:00 Burnley v Everton
26/12/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Leeds United
26/12/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Leicester City
26/12/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester United
26/12/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Arsenal
26/12/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace
26/12/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Southampton
26/12/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Watford
28/12/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Wolverhampton
28/12/2021 15:00 Brentford v Manchester City
28/12/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Brighton
28/12/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Norwich City
28/12/2021 15:00 Everton v Newcastle United
28/12/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Aston Villa
28/12/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Liverpool
28/12/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Burnley
28/12/2021 15:00 Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur
28/12/2021 15:00 Watford v West Ham United
01/01/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester City
01/01/2022 15:00 Brentford v Aston Villa
01/01/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Liverpool
01/01/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v West Ham United
01/01/2022 15:00 Everton v Brighton
01/01/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Burnley
01/01/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Norwich City
01/01/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Wolverhampton
01/01/2022 15:00 Southampton v Newcastle United
01/01/2022 15:00 Watford v Tottenham Hotspur
15/01/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Manchester United
15/01/2022 15:00 Brighton v Crystal Palace
15/01/2022 15:00 Burnley v Leicester City
15/01/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Brentford
15/01/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Chelsea
15/01/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Watford
15/01/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Everton
15/01/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
15/01/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Leeds United
15/01/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Southampton
22/01/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Burnley
22/01/2022 15:00 Brentford v Wolverhampton
22/01/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
22/01/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Liverpool
22/01/2022 15:00 Everton v Aston Villa
22/01/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Newcastle United
22/01/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Brighton
22/01/2022 15:00 Manchester United v West Ham United
22/01/2022 15:00 Southampton v Manchester City
22/01/2022 15:00 Watford v Norwich City
08/02/2022 19:45 Aston Villa v Leeds United
08/02/2022 19:45 Brighton v Chelsea
08/02/2022 19:45 Burnley v Manchester United
08/02/2022 19:45 Norwich City v Crystal Palace
08/02/2022 19:45 West Ham United v Watford
08/02/2022 19:45 Wolverhampton v Arsenal
09/02/2022 20:00 Liverpool v Leicester City
09/02/2022 20:00 Manchester City v Brentford
09/02/2022 19:45 Newcastle United v Everton
09/02/2022 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
12/02/2022 15:00 Brentford v Crystal Palace
12/02/2022 15:00 Burnley v Liverpool
12/02/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Arsenal
12/02/2022 15:00 Everton v Leeds United
12/02/2022 15:00 Leicester City v West Ham United
12/02/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Southampton
12/02/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Aston Villa
12/02/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Manchester City
12/02/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton
12/02/2022 15:00 Watford v Brighton
19/02/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Brentford
19/02/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Watford
19/02/2022 15:00 Brighton v Burnley
19/02/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Chelsea
19/02/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Manchester United
19/02/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Norwich City
19/02/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
19/02/2022 15:00 Southampton v Everton
19/02/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Newcastle United
19/02/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Leicester City
26/02/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool
26/02/2022 15:00 Brentford v Newcastle United
26/02/2022 15:00 Brighton v Aston Villa
26/02/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Leicester City
26/02/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley
26/02/2022 15:00 Everton v Manchester City
26/02/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur
26/02/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Watford
26/02/2022 15:00 Southampton v Norwich City
26/02/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Wolverhampton
05/03/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Southampton
05/03/2022 15:00 Burnley v Chelsea
05/03/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Leeds United
05/03/2022 15:00 Liverpool v West Ham United
05/03/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Manchester United
05/03/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Brighton
05/03/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Brentford
05/03/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
05/03/2022 15:00 Watford v Arsenal
05/03/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace
12/03/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Leicester City
12/03/2022 15:00 Brentford v Burnley
12/03/2022 15:00 Brighton v Liverpool
12/03/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Newcastle United
12/03/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester City
12/03/2022 15:00 Everton v Wolverhampton
12/03/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Norwich City
12/03/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
12/03/2022 15:00 Southampton v Watford
12/03/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Aston Villa
19/03/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Arsenal
19/03/2022 15:00 Burnley v Southampton
19/03/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Brentford
19/03/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester United
19/03/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Brighton
19/03/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
19/03/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Chelsea
19/03/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
19/03/2022 15:00 Watford v Everton
19/03/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Leeds United
02/04/2022 15:00 Brighton v Norwich City
02/04/2022 15:00 Burnley v Manchester City
02/04/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Brentford
02/04/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal
02/04/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Southampton
02/04/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Watford
02/04/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Leicester City
02/04/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
02/04/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Everton
02/04/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Aston Villa
09/04/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Brighton
09/04/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur
09/04/2022 15:00 Brentford v West Ham United
09/04/2022 15:00 Everton v Manchester United
09/04/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Crystal Palace
09/04/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Liverpool
09/04/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Wolverhampton
09/04/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Burnley
09/04/2022 15:00 Southampton v Chelsea
09/04/2022 15:00 Watford v Leeds United
16/04/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Liverpool
16/04/2022 15:00 Everton v Crystal Palace
16/04/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Chelsea
16/04/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Norwich City
16/04/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Leicester City
16/04/2022 15:00 Southampton v Arsenal
16/04/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton
16/04/2022 15:00 Watford v Brentford
16/04/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Burnley
16/04/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Manchester City
23/04/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester United
23/04/2022 15:00 Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur
23/04/2022 15:00 Brighton v Southampton
23/04/2022 15:00 Burnley v Wolverhampton
23/04/2022 15:00 Chelsea v West Ham United
23/04/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Leeds United
23/04/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Aston Villa
23/04/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Everton
23/04/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Watford
23/04/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Newcastle United
30/04/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Norwich City
30/04/2022 15:00 Everton v Chelsea
30/04/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Manchester City
30/04/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Brentford
30/04/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Liverpool
30/04/2022 15:00 Southampton v Crystal Palace
30/04/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
30/04/2022 15:00 Watford v Burnley
30/04/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Arsenal
30/04/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Brighton
07/05/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Leeds United
07/05/2022 15:00 Brentford v Southampton
07/05/2022 15:00 Brighton v Manchester United
07/05/2022 15:00 Burnley v Aston Villa
07/05/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Wolverhampton
07/05/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Watford
07/05/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Everton
07/05/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
07/05/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Newcastle United
07/05/2022 15:00 Norwich City v West Ham United
15/05/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
15/05/2022 15:00 Everton v Brentford
15/05/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Brighton
15/05/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Chelsea
15/05/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Arsenal
15/05/2022 15:00 Southampton v Liverpool
15/05/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
15/05/2022 15:00 Watford v Leicester City
15/05/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Manchester City
15/05/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Norwich City
22/05/2022 16:00 Arsenal v Everton
22/05/2022 16:00 Brentford v Leeds United
22/05/2022 16:00 Brighton v West Ham United
22/05/2022 16:00 Burnley v Newcastle United
22/05/2022 16:00 Chelsea v Watford
22/05/2022 16:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester United
22/05/2022 16:00 Leicester City v Southampton
22/05/2022 16:00 Liverpool v Wolverhampton
22/05/2022 16:00 Manchester City v Aston Villa
22/05/2022 16:00 Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur
