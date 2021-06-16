The fixtures for the 2021/22 Premier League season have been confirmed.

Manchester City will be looking to defend the title they won last term - a third in four years under manager Pep Guardiola - while dethroned champions Liverpool will be hoping for a better season than the one that ended with them third.

Manchester United finished second behind their rivals but will be optimistic a true title challenge is just around the corner as they hope to end their wait for a first league title since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure. Their first game is a derby against local rivals Leeds United at Old Trafford.

Chelsea are European champions having beaten City in Porto last month, but despite finishing 2020/21 in fourth place have shown under new manager Thomas Tuchel they are a match for anyone and will be expecting a tilt at the very top in 2022.

It’s not all about the top of the table either. Brentford are into the Premier League for the first time in their history and will be eager to show everyone how far they have come. They host Arsenal in west London on opening day.

Watford are back in the big time after a year away as are Norwich, who won the Championship title going away last season. The Canaries welcome Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool to Carrow Road on the first weekend.

The fixtures for the whole 2021/22 campaign have been revealed this morning with certain dates and kick-off times subject to change.

Full fixture list

14/08/2021 15:00 Brentford v Arsenal

14/08/2021 15:00 Burnley v Brighton

14/08/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Crystal Palace

14/08/2021 15:00 Everton v Southampton

14/08/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Wolverhampton

14/08/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Leeds United

14/08/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v West Ham United

14/08/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Liverpool

14/08/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City

14/08/2021 15:00 Watford v Aston Villa

21/08/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Chelsea

21/08/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Newcastle United

21/08/2021 15:00 Brighton v Watford

21/08/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Brentford

21/08/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Everton

21/08/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Burnley

21/08/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Norwich City

21/08/2021 15:00 Southampton v Manchester United

21/08/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Leicester City

21/08/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur

28/08/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Brentford

28/08/2021 15:00 Brighton v Everton

28/08/2021 15:00 Burnley v Leeds United

28/08/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Chelsea

28/08/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Arsenal

28/08/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Southampton

28/08/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Leicester City

28/08/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Watford

28/08/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Crystal Palace

28/08/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Manchester United

11/09/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Norwich City

11/09/2021 15:00 Brentford v Brighton

11/09/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Aston Villa

11/09/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

11/09/2021 15:00 Everton v Burnley

11/09/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Liverpool

11/09/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Manchester City

11/09/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Newcastle United

11/09/2021 15:00 Southampton v West Ham United

11/09/2021 15:00 Watford v Wolverhampton

18/09/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Everton

18/09/2021 15:00 Brighton v Leicester City

18/09/2021 15:00 Burnley v Arsenal

18/09/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Crystal Palace

18/09/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Southampton

18/09/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Leeds United

18/09/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Watford

18/09/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea

18/09/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Manchester United

18/09/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Brentford

25/09/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

25/09/2021 15:00 Brentford v Liverpool

25/09/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester City

25/09/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Brighton

25/09/2021 15:00 Everton v Norwich City

25/09/2021 15:00 Leeds United v West Ham United

25/09/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Burnley

25/09/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Aston Villa

25/09/2021 15:00 Southampton v Wolverhampton

25/09/2021 15:00 Watford v Newcastle United

02/10/2021 15:00 Brighton v Arsenal

02/10/2021 15:00 Burnley v Norwich City

02/10/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Southampton

02/10/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Leicester City

02/10/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Watford

02/10/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester City

02/10/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Everton

02/10/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa

02/10/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Brentford

02/10/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Newcastle United

16/10/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Crystal Palace

16/10/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Wolverhampton

16/10/2021 15:00 Brentford v Chelsea

16/10/2021 15:00 Everton v West Ham United

16/10/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Manchester United

16/10/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Burnley

16/10/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

16/10/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Brighton

16/10/2021 15:00 Southampton v Leeds United

16/10/2021 15:00 Watford v Liverpool

23/10/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Aston Villa

23/10/2021 15:00 Brentford v Leicester City

23/10/2021 15:00 Brighton v Manchester City

23/10/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Norwich City

23/10/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Newcastle United

23/10/2021 15:00 Everton v Watford

23/10/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Wolverhampton

23/10/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Liverpool

23/10/2021 15:00 Southampton v Burnley

23/10/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

30/10/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v West Ham United

30/10/2021 15:00 Burnley v Brentford

30/10/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Arsenal

30/10/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Brighton

30/10/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Crystal Palace

30/10/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Chelsea

30/10/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Leeds United

30/10/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

30/10/2021 15:00 Watford v Southampton

30/10/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Everton

06/11/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Watford

06/11/2021 15:00 Brentford v Norwich City

06/11/2021 15:00 Brighton v Newcastle United

06/11/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Burnley

06/11/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton

06/11/2021 15:00 Everton v Tottenham Hotspur

06/11/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Leicester City

06/11/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Manchester City

06/11/2021 15:00 Southampton v Aston Villa

06/11/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Liverpool

20/11/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Brighton

20/11/2021 15:00 Burnley v Crystal Palace

20/11/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Chelsea

20/11/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Arsenal

20/11/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Everton

20/11/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Brentford

20/11/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Southampton

20/11/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United

20/11/2021 15:00 Watford v Manchester United

20/11/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v West Ham United

27/11/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Newcastle United

27/11/2021 15:00 Brentford v Everton

27/11/2021 15:00 Brighton v Leeds United

27/11/2021 15:00 Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur

27/11/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Manchester United

27/11/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

27/11/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Watford

27/11/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Southampton

27/11/2021 15:00 Manchester City v West Ham United

27/11/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Wolverhampton

30/11/2021 19:45 Aston Villa v Manchester City

30/11/2021 19:45 Everton v Liverpool

30/11/2021 19:45 Leeds United v Crystal Palace

30/11/2021 20:00 Manchester United v Arsenal

30/11/2021 19:45 Watford v Chelsea

30/11/2021 19:45 West Ham United v Brighton

30/11/2021 19:45 Wolverhampton v Burnley

01/12/2021 19:45 Newcastle United v Norwich City

01/12/2021 19:45 Southampton v Leicester City

01/12/2021 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford

04/12/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Leicester City

04/12/2021 15:00 Everton v Arsenal

04/12/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Brentford

04/12/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Crystal Palace

04/12/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Burnley

04/12/2021 15:00 Southampton v Brighton

04/12/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

04/12/2021 15:00 Watford v Manchester City

04/12/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Chelsea

04/12/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Liverpool

11/12/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Southampton

11/12/2021 15:00 Brentford v Watford

11/12/2021 15:00 Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur

11/12/2021 15:00 Burnley v West Ham United

11/12/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Leeds United

11/12/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Everton

11/12/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Newcastle United

11/12/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Aston Villa

11/12/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Wolverhampton

11/12/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Manchester United

14/12/2021 19:45 Arsenal v West Ham United

14/12/2021 19:45 Brentford v Manchester United

14/12/2021 19:45 Brighton v Wolverhampton

14/12/2021 19:45 Burnley v Watford

14/12/2021 20:00 Crystal Palace v Southampton

14/12/2021 19:45 Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

14/12/2021 19:45 Norwich City v Aston Villa

15/12/2021 20:00 Chelsea v Everton

15/12/2021 20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United

15/12/2021 20:00 Manchester City v Leeds United

18/12/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Burnley

18/12/2021 15:00 Everton v Leicester City

18/12/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Arsenal

18/12/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Brighton

18/12/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester City

18/12/2021 15:00 Southampton v Brentford

18/12/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

18/12/2021 15:00 Watford v Crystal Palace

18/12/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Norwich City

18/12/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Chelsea

26/12/2021 15:00 Aston Villa v Chelsea

26/12/2021 15:00 Brighton v Brentford

26/12/2021 15:00 Burnley v Everton

26/12/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Leeds United

26/12/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Leicester City

26/12/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester United

26/12/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Arsenal

26/12/2021 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

26/12/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Southampton

26/12/2021 15:00 Wolverhampton v Watford

28/12/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Wolverhampton

28/12/2021 15:00 Brentford v Manchester City

28/12/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Brighton

28/12/2021 15:00 Crystal Palace v Norwich City

28/12/2021 15:00 Everton v Newcastle United

28/12/2021 15:00 Leeds United v Aston Villa

28/12/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Liverpool

28/12/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Burnley

28/12/2021 15:00 Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur

28/12/2021 15:00 Watford v West Ham United

01/01/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester City

01/01/2022 15:00 Brentford v Aston Villa

01/01/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Liverpool

01/01/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v West Ham United

01/01/2022 15:00 Everton v Brighton

01/01/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Burnley

01/01/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Norwich City

01/01/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Wolverhampton

01/01/2022 15:00 Southampton v Newcastle United

01/01/2022 15:00 Watford v Tottenham Hotspur

15/01/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Manchester United

15/01/2022 15:00 Brighton v Crystal Palace

15/01/2022 15:00 Burnley v Leicester City

15/01/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Brentford

15/01/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Chelsea

15/01/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Watford

15/01/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Everton

15/01/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

15/01/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Leeds United

15/01/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Southampton

22/01/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Burnley

22/01/2022 15:00 Brentford v Wolverhampton

22/01/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

22/01/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Liverpool

22/01/2022 15:00 Everton v Aston Villa

22/01/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Newcastle United

22/01/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Brighton

22/01/2022 15:00 Manchester United v West Ham United

22/01/2022 15:00 Southampton v Manchester City

22/01/2022 15:00 Watford v Norwich City

08/02/2022 19:45 Aston Villa v Leeds United

08/02/2022 19:45 Brighton v Chelsea

08/02/2022 19:45 Burnley v Manchester United

08/02/2022 19:45 Norwich City v Crystal Palace

08/02/2022 19:45 West Ham United v Watford

08/02/2022 19:45 Wolverhampton v Arsenal

09/02/2022 20:00 Liverpool v Leicester City

09/02/2022 20:00 Manchester City v Brentford

09/02/2022 19:45 Newcastle United v Everton

09/02/2022 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

12/02/2022 15:00 Brentford v Crystal Palace

12/02/2022 15:00 Burnley v Liverpool

12/02/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Arsenal

12/02/2022 15:00 Everton v Leeds United

12/02/2022 15:00 Leicester City v West Ham United

12/02/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Southampton

12/02/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Aston Villa

12/02/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Manchester City

12/02/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton

12/02/2022 15:00 Watford v Brighton

19/02/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Brentford

19/02/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Watford

19/02/2022 15:00 Brighton v Burnley

19/02/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Chelsea

19/02/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Manchester United

19/02/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Norwich City

19/02/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

19/02/2022 15:00 Southampton v Everton

19/02/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Newcastle United

19/02/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Leicester City

26/02/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Liverpool

26/02/2022 15:00 Brentford v Newcastle United

26/02/2022 15:00 Brighton v Aston Villa

26/02/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Leicester City

26/02/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Burnley

26/02/2022 15:00 Everton v Manchester City

26/02/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur

26/02/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Watford

26/02/2022 15:00 Southampton v Norwich City

26/02/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Wolverhampton

05/03/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Southampton

05/03/2022 15:00 Burnley v Chelsea

05/03/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Leeds United

05/03/2022 15:00 Liverpool v West Ham United

05/03/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Manchester United

05/03/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Brighton

05/03/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Brentford

05/03/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Everton

05/03/2022 15:00 Watford v Arsenal

05/03/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace

12/03/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Leicester City

12/03/2022 15:00 Brentford v Burnley

12/03/2022 15:00 Brighton v Liverpool

12/03/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Newcastle United

12/03/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester City

12/03/2022 15:00 Everton v Wolverhampton

12/03/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Norwich City

12/03/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur

12/03/2022 15:00 Southampton v Watford

12/03/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Aston Villa

19/03/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Arsenal

19/03/2022 15:00 Burnley v Southampton

19/03/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Brentford

19/03/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Manchester United

19/03/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Brighton

19/03/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

19/03/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Chelsea

19/03/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

19/03/2022 15:00 Watford v Everton

19/03/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Leeds United

02/04/2022 15:00 Brighton v Norwich City

02/04/2022 15:00 Burnley v Manchester City

02/04/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Brentford

02/04/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Arsenal

02/04/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Southampton

02/04/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Watford

02/04/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Leicester City

02/04/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

02/04/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Everton

02/04/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Aston Villa

09/04/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Brighton

09/04/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

09/04/2022 15:00 Brentford v West Ham United

09/04/2022 15:00 Everton v Manchester United

09/04/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Crystal Palace

09/04/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Liverpool

09/04/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Wolverhampton

09/04/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Burnley

09/04/2022 15:00 Southampton v Chelsea

09/04/2022 15:00 Watford v Leeds United

16/04/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Liverpool

16/04/2022 15:00 Everton v Crystal Palace

16/04/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Chelsea

16/04/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Norwich City

16/04/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Leicester City

16/04/2022 15:00 Southampton v Arsenal

16/04/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton

16/04/2022 15:00 Watford v Brentford

16/04/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Burnley

16/04/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Manchester City

23/04/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Manchester United

23/04/2022 15:00 Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur

23/04/2022 15:00 Brighton v Southampton

23/04/2022 15:00 Burnley v Wolverhampton

23/04/2022 15:00 Chelsea v West Ham United

23/04/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Leeds United

23/04/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Aston Villa

23/04/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Everton

23/04/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Watford

23/04/2022 15:00 Norwich City v Newcastle United

30/04/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Norwich City

30/04/2022 15:00 Everton v Chelsea

30/04/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Manchester City

30/04/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Brentford

30/04/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Liverpool

30/04/2022 15:00 Southampton v Crystal Palace

30/04/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City

30/04/2022 15:00 Watford v Burnley

30/04/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Arsenal

30/04/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Brighton

07/05/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Leeds United

07/05/2022 15:00 Brentford v Southampton

07/05/2022 15:00 Brighton v Manchester United

07/05/2022 15:00 Burnley v Aston Villa

07/05/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Wolverhampton

07/05/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Watford

07/05/2022 15:00 Leicester City v Everton

07/05/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

07/05/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Newcastle United

07/05/2022 15:00 Norwich City v West Ham United

15/05/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

15/05/2022 15:00 Everton v Brentford

15/05/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Brighton

15/05/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Chelsea

15/05/2022 15:00 Newcastle United v Arsenal

15/05/2022 15:00 Southampton v Liverpool

15/05/2022 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

15/05/2022 15:00 Watford v Leicester City

15/05/2022 15:00 West Ham United v Manchester City

15/05/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Norwich City

22/05/2022 16:00 Arsenal v Everton

22/05/2022 16:00 Brentford v Leeds United

22/05/2022 16:00 Brighton v West Ham United

22/05/2022 16:00 Burnley v Newcastle United

22/05/2022 16:00 Chelsea v Watford

22/05/2022 16:00 Crystal Palace v Manchester United

22/05/2022 16:00 Leicester City v Southampton

22/05/2022 16:00 Liverpool v Wolverhampton

22/05/2022 16:00 Manchester City v Aston Villa

22/05/2022 16:00 Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur