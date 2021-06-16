Premier League fixtures LIVE: Liverpool, Manchester United, Man City, Chelsea and more matches confirmed

✕ Close Greenpeace protester parachutes into stadium during Germany-France game at Euros

The Premier League season will come around quickly for 2021/22 and today’s the day all clubs find out the route they’ll take through the year, with the release of the new term’s fixtures.

Last season saw Manchester City emerge triumphant as the winners, followed by rivals Manchester United and Liverpool, who ended third despite an injury-hit campaign.

Fourth was sealed by Chelsea despite defeat on the final day, as Leicester City also lost to slip out of the Champions League places on the final weekend for the second year in a row.

Huge improvements were seen from Aston Villa, Leeds United in their first campaign back in the top flight and, most notably, West Ham United - who will be in the Europa League along with the Foxes this year.

The Premier League also welcomes back Norwich City and Watford after just a one-year absence, while Brentford joined them in being promoted after triumphing in the play-off final, having stumbled at that final hurdle one year earlier. Fulham, West Brom and Sheffield United were relegated after each finishing at least 11 points from safety last term.

Fans traditionally look forward to seeing who their clubs will face during the busy Christmas period and on Boxing Day, who they play on the final day of the season, when rival clashes and derbies take place and, of course, who their opening opponent will be. All that and every game besides will be revealed at 9am today.

Follow the release of the 2021/22 season Premier League fixtures for every club below: