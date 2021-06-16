Premier League fixtures LIVE: Liverpool, Manchester United, Man City, Chelsea and more matches confirmed
We’re partway through Euro 2020 but clubs’ focus will be on preparations for the forthcoming new campaign
The Premier League season will come around quickly for 2021/22 and today’s the day all clubs find out the route they’ll take through the year, with the release of the new term’s fixtures.
Last season saw Manchester City emerge triumphant as the winners, followed by rivals Manchester United and Liverpool, who ended third despite an injury-hit campaign.
Fourth was sealed by Chelsea despite defeat on the final day, as Leicester City also lost to slip out of the Champions League places on the final weekend for the second year in a row.
Huge improvements were seen from Aston Villa, Leeds United in their first campaign back in the top flight and, most notably, West Ham United - who will be in the Europa League along with the Foxes this year.
The Premier League also welcomes back Norwich City and Watford after just a one-year absence, while Brentford joined them in being promoted after triumphing in the play-off final, having stumbled at that final hurdle one year earlier. Fulham, West Brom and Sheffield United were relegated after each finishing at least 11 points from safety last term.
Fans traditionally look forward to seeing who their clubs will face during the busy Christmas period and on Boxing Day, who they play on the final day of the season, when rival clashes and derbies take place and, of course, who their opening opponent will be. All that and every game besides will be revealed at 9am today.
Follow the release of the 2021/22 season Premier League fixtures for every club below:
Fixture release time
9am (BST) is what we’re looking at for the release of all fixtures at once. No TV show-style one gameweek at a time lingering around to leave us wanting more here - it’ll be everything at once for a nice big sensory overload.
What’s more important, a good opening fixture or a kind season run-in? Does December really look as busy as it always feels? When are the local derbies, when do you face the champions? All these questions and more will be answered in little over an hour.
Of course, a few dates will be quickly changed once TV broadcasters get their hands on the list.
Anyone in favour of keeping the staggered kick-off times with one match on at a time all year long? No, us neither.
Premier League fixture list release day
Good morning all, welcome to the Independent’s live coverage of the release for the new season’s Premier League fixtures!
The day is always something of an event as fans get to plot their team’s path throughout the course of the campaign, the months ahead which look tricky and whether or not they’ll be able to get off to a good start - which is vital whether looking to avoid relegation or win the entire league.
Last season, the opening weekend of the campaign took place in September due to the knock-on effects of Covid in 2020 - this time around we’ll be back to mid-August, with the season ending on 22 May.
Notable games from the opening fixtures last season saw Liverpool defeat then-newly-promoted-Leeds in a seven-goal thriller, Everton beat Spurs as Carlo Ancelotti saw off Jose Mourinho, Arsenal give their fans false hope with a drubbing of Fulham and Chelsea beat Brighton in a replay of a summer friendly which was the first game to trial fans back inside a Premier League stadium.
Hopefully fans will be back in their droves, safely, for the start - and the entirety - of the 2021/22 season.
