How to watch Premier League games online this week

The Premier League returns this midweek with a slew of fixtures, as the season continues at a hectic pace ahead of November’s World Cup in Qatar.

The top two teams in the table, Arsenal and Manchester City, are not in domestic action due to the Gunners having to play their rearranged fixtures with PSV in the Europa League on Thursday.

It means those below them can catch up, and there will be extra focus on Tottenham as they travel to Manchester United knowing that a victory at Old Trafford would send them top.

Chelsea will also be going for the sixth win in a row under Graham Potter at Brentford, while Liverpool will hope to build on their 1-0 victory over City as they host West Ham at Anfield.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the midweek matches in the Premier League, including how you can watch them all online.

How to watch the Premier League online this week

Amazon Prime Video have the rights to all nine matches that are being played this week. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here.

What are the fixtures? (All times BST)

Tuesday

Brighton vs Nottingham Forest - 7:30pm

Crystal Palace vs Wolves - 8:15pm

Wednesday

Bournemouth vs Southampton - 7:30pm

Liverpool vs West Ham - 7:30pm

Brentford vs Chelsea - 7:30pm

Newcastle vs Everton - 7:30pm

Manchester United vs Tottenham - 8:15pm

Thursday

Fulham vs Aston Villa - 7:30pm

Leciester vs Leeds United - 8:15pm