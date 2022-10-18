The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
How to watch Premier League games online this week
All Premier League matches will be available to watch live this midweek
The Premier League returns this midweek with a slew of fixtures, as the season continues at a hectic pace ahead of November’s World Cup in Qatar.
The top two teams in the table, Arsenal and Manchester City, are not in domestic action due to the Gunners having to play their rearranged fixtures with PSV in the Europa League on Thursday.
It means those below them can catch up, and there will be extra focus on Tottenham as they travel to Manchester United knowing that a victory at Old Trafford would send them top.
Chelsea will also be going for the sixth win in a row under Graham Potter at Brentford, while Liverpool will hope to build on their 1-0 victory over City as they host West Ham at Anfield.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the midweek matches in the Premier League, including how you can watch them all online.
How to watch the Premier League online this week
Amazon Prime Video have the rights to all nine matches that are being played this week. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber starta free 30-day trial here.
What are the fixtures? (All times BST)
Tuesday
Brighton vs Nottingham Forest - 7:30pm
Crystal Palace vs Wolves - 8:15pm
Wednesday
Bournemouth vs Southampton - 7:30pm
Liverpool vs West Ham - 7:30pm
Brentford vs Chelsea - 7:30pm
Newcastle vs Everton - 7:30pm
Manchester United vs Tottenham - 8:15pm
Thursday
Fulham vs Aston Villa - 7:30pm
Leciester vs Leeds United - 8:15pm
