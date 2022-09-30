Everton hit by £300,000 FA fine after pitch invasions last season

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Everton have been fined £300,000 by the Football Association for the pitch invasions that marred their Premier League match against Crystal Palace on May 19.

Supporters entered the field at Goodison Park during the 3-2 win over the Eagles, which guaranteed their top-flight status last season.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s 84th-minute winner sparked a pitch invasion and a second took place after the final whistle with Palace boss Patrick Vieira involved in an altercation with a supporter.

The FA charged Everton back in July over the incidents and revealed the punishment on Friday afternoon.

“Everton FC has been fined £300,000 for two breaches of FA Rule E20 that occurred during the 84th minute of its Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace on Thursday 19 May 2022 and following the final whistle,” an FA spokesperson said.

“Everton FC admitted failing to ensure that its spectators – and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers – conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from using threatening and violent behaviour whilst encroaching onto the pitch area.

“An independent regulatory commission subsequently imposed these sanctions, which remain subject to appeal, and the written reasons for its decisions will be published in due course.”