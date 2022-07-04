Premier League asks clubs to back phasing out gambling firms sponsoring shirts

Premier League chiefs are understood to have made the request in a bid to avert the threat of a Government-enforced ban.

Nick Purewal
Monday 04 July 2022 21:56
Bruno Guimaraes holds the shirt of Newcastle, who are among those with betting firm sponsorship (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Bruno Guimaraes holds the shirt of Newcastle, who are among those with betting firm sponsorship (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Premier League has asked its clubs to support phasing out gambling companies sponsoring shirts, the PA news agency understands.

Premier League chiefs are understood to have made the request in a bid to avert the threat of a Government-enforced ban.

English top-flight bosses are thought to have contacted clubs on Monday, proposing plans to usher out shirt sponsorship by betting firms within three years.

West Ham have had shirt sponsorship through a betting firm (Justin Snetterfield/NMC Pool)
(PA Archive)

The Premier League sides have been asked for quick responses, with the agreement of 14 clubs required for the plans to be adopted straight away.

Recommended

Betting firm sponsorship has become commonplace in the Premier League, with almost half of the 20 top-flight clubs benefiting from deals last season.

Premier League administrators are understood to believe that the UK Government still harbours plans to bring in legislation to ban betting companies sponsoring top-flight shirts.

And so Premier League chiefs hope to avoid Government intervention by handling the concern themselves.

The Government has said it will publish a White Paper on gambling reform in the coming weeks.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in