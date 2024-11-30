Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola considered stopping Justin Kluivert taking his third penalty in the 4-2 win at Wolves which saw the Dutchman create Premier League history.

Kluivert became the first player to score a hat-trick of penalties in the competition as the Cherries ran riot at Molineux in a crazy game which saw four goals in the first 18 minutes.

Two of those were Kluivert spot-kicks either side of Milos Kerkez’s goal and after Jorgen Strand Larsen’s second goal of the day for Wolves brought it back to 3-2 in the second half, the Cherries forward completed his rare treble to wrap up the points.

But Iraola had doubts whether he should have stepped up.

“I don’t remember it happening before, it has to be difficult, especially the last one – I was not completely sure I should allow him to take the third one,” he said.

“He is good, I suffered him in Spain (Kluivert spent a season on loan at Valencia while Iraola was with Rayo Vallecano) and I remember very well.

“It is difficult I suppose, every time you shoot the first one, you give information to the keeper.

“You have been preparing in the week, he has had two different approaches in the first two, I was not fully sure in the third one on what he was going to do but he has been very, very good.

“I suppose he would not have been happy but in the end I have to think of the points.

“I didn’t take the decision to say anything. I hoped they would decide the right thing, today he was full of confidence.”

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil says his goalkeeper Jose Sa has his “full support” after he confronted angry fans at half-time as the home side’s recent revival was brought to an abrupt halt.

Sa gave away two of the spot-kicks as he was tackled receiving back passes and went to argue with irate fans, who were subsequently ejected.

O’Neil, faced chants of “you’re getting sacked in the morning” from Wolves fans at full-time, did not see the incident but offered his backing to the Portuguese goalkeeper.

“I think situations like this that we’re in, as I say, has heightened emotions and responses,” O’Neil said.

“Jose Sa has my full support, whatever he needs from me he will get. He has my full support.

“The passes he received today he shouldn’t have received. The first one he can clear much quicker. Of course he can.

“None of the players have anything but my full support. We tackle this difficult situation together.

“We have just gone four unbeaten in the Premier League against some tough opposition.

“So we’ve had a bad day today, but it’s important not to overreact to a game that got away from us very, very early, and especially when we have two more big games coming in the next 10 days.”