Premier League LIVE: Latest updates and standings as top-four race goes down to the wire on final day
The race for the top four and those all-important Champions League qualification places is still up in the air with three teams battling it out on the final day
The 2020/21 Premier League season is set to come to a conclusion on Sunday with plenty still to decide.
The race for the top four and those all-important Champions League qualification places is still up in the air with three teams battling it out on the final day.
The equation for Chelsea is simple - win at Aston Villa and they will return to the competition they are in the final of next weekend. Liverpool’s route in is the same with three points against Crystal Palace, helmed by Roy Hodgson in his last game in charge, enough for them to qualify too. FA Cup winners Leicester City, who face Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon, must win themselves and hope one of their two rivals slip up.
West Ham need a point to guarantee European football of their own with Spurs hoping to be able to capitalise if they don’t. The Premier League trophy will be lifted at the Etihad following Manchester City vs Everton where Sergio Aguero will also bid the home crowd farewell as he brings his glittering City career to a close. Boss Nuno Espirito Santo will be waving goodbye too with his four-year spell in charge of Wolves coming to an end after the game with Manchester United with others across the league battling for crucial points and final finishing positions.
We will be across all of it for you throughout the afternoon. Follow it all live here:
All the fixtures
Here are today’s games:
Leicester vs Tottenham
Man City vs Everton
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Aston Villa vs Chelsea
Wolves vs Man United
West Ham vs Southampton
Leeds vs West Brom
Fulham vs Newcastle
Arsenal vs Brighton
Sheffield United vs Burnley
When will line-ups arrive?
With every Premier League game kicking off at 4pm BST today, starting XIs will drop at 3pm.
Premier League
The 2020/21 Premier League season is set to come to a conclusion on Sunday with plenty still to decide.
The race for the top four and those all-important Champions League qualification places is still up in the air with three teams battling it out on the final day.
The equation for Chelsea is simple - win at Aston Villa and they will return to the competition they are in the final of next weekend.
Liverpool’s route in is the same with three points against Crystal Palace, helmed by Roy Hodgson in his last game in charge, enough for them to qualify too.
FA Cup winners Leicester City, who face Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon, must win themselves and hope one of their two rivals slip up.
West Ham need a point to guarantee European football of their own with Spurs hoping to be able to capitalise if they don’t.
The Premier League trophy will be lifted at the Etihad following Manchester City vs Everton where Sergio Aguero will also bid the home crowd farewell as he brings his glittering City career to a close.
Boss Nuno Espirito Santo will be waving goodbye too with his four-year spell in charge of Wolves coming to an end after the game with Manchester United with others across the league battling for crucial points and final finishing positions.
We will be across all of it for you throughout the afternoon so stay right here.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies