The 2020/21 Premier League season is set to come to a conclusion on Sunday with plenty still to decide.

The race for the top four and those all-important Champions League qualification places is still up in the air with three teams battling it out on the final day.

The equation for Chelsea is simple - win at Aston Villa and they will return to the competition they are in the final of next weekend. Liverpool’s route in is the same with three points against Crystal Palace, helmed by Roy Hodgson in his last game in charge, enough for them to qualify too. FA Cup winners Leicester City, who face Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon, must win themselves and hope one of their two rivals slip up.

West Ham need a point to guarantee European football of their own with Spurs hoping to be able to capitalise if they don’t. The Premier League trophy will be lifted at the Etihad following Manchester City vs Everton where Sergio Aguero will also bid the home crowd farewell as he brings his glittering City career to a close. Boss Nuno Espirito Santo will be waving goodbye too with his four-year spell in charge of Wolves coming to an end after the game with Manchester United with others across the league battling for crucial points and final finishing positions.

We will be across all of it for you throughout the afternoon. Follow it all live here: