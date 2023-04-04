Jump to content

Chelsea and Premier League condemn ‘tragedy chanting’ after Liverpool match

The club apologised and said: ‘Hateful chanting has no place in football’.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 04 April 2023 23:55
Chelsea condemned offensive chanting from sections of the home support around Stamford Bridge during the team’s goalless draw against Liverpool.

Part of the crowd near the dugout could be heard during the second half directing taunts against visiting supporters, relating to the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, that the club said “have no place in football”.

There were also chants directed at former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher, in attendance as part of Sky Sports’ broadcast team, relating to an incident in 2018 where was filmed spitting at a passing car.

Chelsea said in a statement: “Chelsea FC condemns the inappropriate chants heard from some home fans during this evening’s game.

“Hateful chanting has no place in football and we apologise to anyone who has been offended by them.”

A Premier League statement added: “The Premier League condemns the tragedy chanting heard at tonight’s match between Chelsea and Liverpool.

“We continue to treat this as an unacceptable issue and are seeking to address it as a priority.”

