A closer look at the silverware brought to City by the man with the golden touch

Pep Guardiola will hope to add to the remarkable 18 trophies he has won at Manchester City after agreeing to extend his contract with the club.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his triumphs.

2017-18: Premier League and League Cup

After a trophyless first season, Guardiola got his hands on his first silverware at City with a 3-0 win over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final.

They went on to win the league title in style with a record 100 points.

2018-19: Domestic treble

City edged out Liverpool by 98 points to 97 in a thrilling title race.

They again won the Carabao Cup by beating Chelsea on penalties and thrashed Watford 6-0 in the FA Cup final to become the first side to win the English domestic treble.

The season had begun with Community Shield success.

2019-20: League Cup

City failed to mount a successful title defence as Liverpool took the honours in the pandemic-interrupted season but they did not miss out on a major trophy after beating Aston Villa 2-1 in the Carabao Cup final.

There was also another Community Shield triumph.

2020-21: Premier League and League Cup

Guardiola’s side paced themselves superbly in another coronavirus-affected season to win the Premier League with three games to spare after a 15-match winning run between December and March.

They beat Tottenham to claim a fourth successive Carabao Cup but missed out on the Champions League as they lost to Chelsea in the final.

2021-22: Premier League

City began April in the hunt for three trophies.

Their Champions League and FA Cup hopes both ended at the semi-final stage with defeats to Real Madrid and Liverpool respectively, but they pipped the Merseysiders to the title by a point on a dramatic final day by coming from 2-0 behind with 15 minutes left to beat Aston Villa.

2022-23: Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble

Fuelled by the record-breaking goalscoring exploits of the remarkable Erling Haaland, City reeled in long-time leaders Arsenal to claim a fifth title in six years.

They beat neighbours Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final and then emulated their rivals’ 1998-99 treble by beating Inter Milan to win the Champions League.

2023-24: Premier League, Club World Cup and European Super Cup

Guardiola’s outstanding side claimed a historic fourth successive Premier League crown as they held off Arsenal on the final day of a thrilling title race in which Liverpool had also featured until the closing weeks.

They also scooped up the European Super Cup and Club World Cup but fell to rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

2024-25: Community Shield

City opened the campaign by avenging their cup final loss to United with a penalty shoot-out success in the Community Shield.