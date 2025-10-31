Pep Guardiola: Bournemouth’s early form shows Premier League strength in depth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes Bournemouth’s early season form shows the strength in depth of the Premier League.

Bournemouth head to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday two points above City in the table – sitting second, four points behind leaders Arsenal – after losing only one of their opening nine games.

With Sunderland also in the top four after a superb start following promotion, there is a fresh look to the top of the table to back up arguments that the concept of the so-called ‘big six’ is increasingly outdated.

“I remember when I was in Munich or Barcelona, I always heard the rumours that in England, everyone could beat everyone, I always had that sense,” Guardiola said.

“Maybe Liverpool and ourselves in the past changed that dynamic because we were so consistent in terms of points and arriving every season with 90, 90, 90 points, close to 100 points.

“But, I think the Premier League has always been like this, all the teams can beat each other, it is good.

“At some point like NBA, there is not a dominant team in the last four or five or six years, there is always one different team and everyone can beat everyone.

“I think for the spectator and for the show of the Premier League, it is really, really good.”

City have won all eight of their previous Premier League meetings with Bournemouth at home, scoring 31 goals and conceding only five, but that record could face a stern test on Sunday.

Bournemouth’s superb start comes despite Andoni Iraola losing several key players in a busy summer as Dean Huijsen was sold to Real Madrid, Ilya Zabarnyi to Paris St Germain, Milos Kerkez to Liverpool and Dango Ouattara to Brentford.

“It (shows) how co-ordinated they are with the sporting director, the manager, the players with a clear philosophy that doesn’t change,” Guardiola said.

“The players change a lot of things but it is impressive when you lose three or four from the back four to PSG, Real Madrid and Liverpool and you reinvest in the team with new players. There is a lot of good work behind (the scenes).”

Asked how far Bournemouth could go this season, Guardiola added: “That’s a question for Iraola. I would say it’s just nine games but also in previous seasons, they’re consistent. The team, manager, players, a tough opponent, but we know that.”

Guardiola said top scorer Erling Haaland would be fit after suffering a knock late in last weekend’s 1-0 loss at Aston Villa, while Spain midfielder Rodri could play a part as he works his way back from a muscular injury which has kept him out since before the last international break.

“I think he’ll be ready to help, I don’t know if from the beginning, but hopefully he can be with us,” Guardiola said.

“He’s been out a few times and we know how important he is for us.”