Which newly promoted club is best-placed to survive in the Premier League?

Survival in the Premier League has become increasingly difficult for clubs newly promoted from the Championship.

Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton all went straight back down to the second tier last season, and plenty expect the same fate 2024/25’s new arrivals Leicester City, Ipswich and Southampton .

Which team, though, is in the best shape to avoid the drop? We’ve assessed each of the Premier League newcomers and their chances of remaining in the top-flight.

Leicester

Relegation two seasons ago was unexpected and damaging for Leicester, who had finished eighth the previous campaign and only a few years earlier won the Premier League title.

But a rapid decline saw them return to the Championship, and it was no surprise that they finished top of the second tier on 97 points. A strong squad full of Premier League talent meant they were far too good for most opposition.

However, things will not be straightforward this term. Enzo Maresca has departed for Chelsea and been replaced by former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper, whose style of play is different. That might mean a period of adjustment is unavoidable early on.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was one of Leicester’s best players last season but how will they fare without him? ( PA )

Leicester also face the looming possibility of a potential points deduction after an alleged breach of profitability and sustainability rules. How many points they might lose and when it might go through is still unknown, but the loss of any points in what could be a close relegation battle is likely to be significant.

With a relatively strong squad coming into the division, Leicester’s transfer window has been fairly quiet. They have signed young winger Abdul Fatawu permanently from Sporting after a successful loan move, as well as adding 22-year-old centre-back Caleb Okoli from Atalanta. The Foxes have also brought in more Premier League experience in Bobby De Cordova-Reid on a free transfer from Fulham, along with Facundo Buonanotte on loan from Brighton.

Whether those additions will be enough to secure their place in the Premier League remains to be seen. Leicester have lost star man Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Chelsea, and with lingering off-field issues the season, and their hopes of survival, could be challenging.

Ipswich

Of the three newly-promoted clubs, Ipswich were very much the surprise package. Though they were tipped by many as dark horses in the Championship, few expected them to rack up 96 points and achieve back-to-back promotions.

Two years ago, Ipswich were beginning their League One campaign with a home match against Bolton, followed by a trip to Forest Green. This year, they will face Liverpool at Portman Road before a visit to Premier League champions Manchester City.

It’s a daunting start, without doubt, but Kieran McKenna’s side are unlikely to be overawed. They have played with unwavering confidence and self-belief since the Northern Irishman’s appointment in 2021, accumulating 194 points over the last two seasons.

While Leicester and Southampton have both been in the top flight regularly in recent years, this is all new for Ipswich, who will hope to ride a wave of momentum and optimism. They have not been in the Premier League since 2002, but they arrive in good shape.

Kieran McKenna has been instrumental in taking Ipswich to the Premier League but can the Northern Irishman keep them there? ( PA )

Money has been spent in the summer, of course. Omari Hutchinson, previously on loan from Chelsea, has been signed permanently after excelling in Suffolk. Defender Jacob Greaves has been signed for an initial £15m from Hull, and promising young striker Liam Delap has made the switch from Manchester City. With goalkeeper Arijanet Muric also arriving from Burnley, Ipswich certainly have some quality across the starting XI.

The question will be whether or not the squad as a whole is strong enough to cope with the rigours of a Premier League season. Many of last season’s top performers - the likes of Conor Chaplin, Nathan Broadhead and Leif Davis - were with Ipswich in League One. Making the big step up to the top flight will be a test.

But with a gifted tactician at the helm and a level of stability and sustained form that will be the envy of some other Premier League clubs, Ipswich look to be in a good position - perhaps the best of the newly-promoted teams - to battle for safety.

Southampton

Southampton had a rocky start under Russell Martin last season. A four-game losing streak in September had the new manager under increasing pressure and fans wondering if an immediate return to the Premier League was out of the question.

But Martin and his players turned things around, embarking on a superb 22-match unbeaten run from the end of September until February. A slightly streaky end to the season meant they had to settle for the playoffs, where they performed brilliantly, beating West Brom over two legs before a 1-0 victory over Leeds at Wembley.

Saints find themselves back in the top flight, hopeful of another decade-long stay at the top level. That could prove difficult, though. While the additions of Taylor Harwood-Bellis from Manchester City and Flynn Downes on a permanent move from West Ham are eye-catching, Southampton’s squad is relatively inexperienced at Premier League level.

Ben Brereton Diaz could be a good signing for the Saints after a promising loan spell at Sheffield United. ( REUTERS )

Ben Brereton Diaz could be a shrewd signing, joining from Villarreal after a promising spell with Sheffield United last season. Charlie Taylor and Adam Lallana - back at St Mary’s 10 years after departing for Liverpool - have also joined on free transfers.

Southampton may turn out to be a surprise package and perform beyond expectations this season. Martin is certainly an intelligent coach who prioritises possession and control.

But like Burnley in 2023-24, the Saints might be too lightweight, too wedded to a style of play that is less effective against better opposition with high-quality players and wily managers.

As is perhaps to be expected given they were promoted from the playoffs, Southampton appear to be the side with the most work to do if they are to avoid relegation.