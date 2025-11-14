Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has issued a stark warning that the global appeal of football is being jeopardised by an increasing imbalance favouring international fixtures.

His comments come amid growing concerns over the impact of expanded international competitions on domestic leagues.

The strain on the domestic calendar was recently highlighted by the rearrangement of Arsenal and Crystal Palace’s Carabao Cup tie and preceding league fixtures, partly due to Palace’s involvement in the UEFA Conference League.

Further anxieties surround the expanded summertime Club World Cup, with leagues fearing economic and player welfare repercussions, particularly given discussions of increasing its size from 32 to 48 teams and holding it biennially.

Speaking at the World Leagues Association annual meeting in Athens, Masters underscored the urgency of the situation.

open image in gallery Masters is concerned by competitions such as the Club World Cup expanding ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

He stated: "(This meeting) is the best attended we’ve ever had and it’s no surprise it comes at a time when the balance between national and international football is under threat from the unprecedented expansion of international competitions."

Masters continued, stressing the need for caution: "We cannot take football’s global popularity, its fans and its players for granted by fracturing this balance through an overloaded international calendar. All our members are united in their belief that to restore this balance domestic leagues must be protected."

He added that "dialogue with FIFA is now crucial and it is in the best interests of football to involve the leagues in any future decisions about the international calendar."

This sentiment is echoed by European Leagues and FIFPRO, the world players’ union, who have lodged a legal complaint with the European Commission against FIFA.

They allege FIFA is abusing its dominant position under EU competition law, acting as both regulator and competition organiser, thereby causing economic and sporting harm to domestic leagues and compromising player welfare.

FIFA, however, maintains it is within its rights to organise competitions like the Club World Cup within the existing international calendar.

The organisation also points to a Memorandum of Understanding with European Football Clubs, which includes 17 Premier League teams, extending to 2030, reaffirming these clubs’ commitment to the international schedule.