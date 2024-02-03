Newcastle and Everton snatch dramatic draws against Luton and Tottenham

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Newcastle hit back from 4-2 down to claim a 4-4 draw against relegation-threatened Luton in a breathless Premier League clash.

Kieran Trippier and substitute Harvey Barnes – making his first appearance since September – hit the crucial goals after the Hatters had taken control early in the second half with a twice-taken Carlton Morris penalty and Elijah Adebayo effort.

The score had been 2-2 at the break, with Luton twice cancelling out goals from Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff thanks to replies from Gabriel Osho and Ross Barkley. The point was enough to lift Luton above Everton and Nottingham Forest and into 16th place.

They had begun the game in the relegation zone after Everton briefly moved out of the bottom three by snatching a last-gasp 2-2 draw against Tottenham earlier in the day.

Jarrad Branthwaite grabbed the Toffees’ stoppage-time equaliser at Goodison Park after Richarlison had returned to haunt his old club with a first-half double for Spurs.

The in-form Brazilian took his tally to nine goals in his last eight league appearances as he netted after just four minutes and again shortly before the interval.

Yet Everton replied to the opener as Jack Harrison was credited with helping a Dominic Calvert-Lewin header in and Branthwaite had the final say with a back-post finish four minutes into added time.

Richarlison scored twice for Spurs (Getty Images)

New signing David Fofana scored twice as fellow strugglers Burnley also rallied to claim a 2-2 draw against Fulham.

Joao Palhinha and Rodrigo Muniz scored in the space of four first-half minutes as the Cottagers took early control at Turf Moor, but the Clarets proved a different proposition in the second half.

Fofana, on loan from Chelsea, came off the bench to give the home side hope 19 minutes from time and then completed the fightback with 90 on the clock.

Aston Villa bounced back from defeat to Newcastle with a 5-0 hammering of hopeless Sheffield United, who stay rooted to the bottom of the table.

Villa were 4-0 up inside 30 minutes, with some Blades fans already streaming for the exit at Bramall Lane. John McGinn, Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey all scored inside 20 minutes before Youri Tielemans added a fourth on the half-hour mark.

Alex Moreno made it five just after the break, as Watkins claimed his third assist of the day as the Villans leapfrogged Spurs into the top four.

Crystal Palace endured a miserable afternoon as they slumped to a 4-1 loss at rivals Brighton.

Lewis Dunk opened the scoring for the Seagulls after just three minutes before Jack Hinshelwood and Facundo Buonanotte struck in quick succession to make it 3-0 at half-time.

Jean-Philippe Mateta pulled one back for Palace, but Joao Pedro wrapped up victory for Roberto De Zerbi’s side six minutes from time.