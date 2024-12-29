Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Nottingham Forest continued their remarkable form and soared to second in the Premier League table thanks to a 2-0 success against Everton.

Forest top scorer Chris Wood lobbed Jordan Pickford in the 15th minute at Goodison Park to claim his 11th goal of the season. Morgan Gibbs-White then sealed a fifth consecutive win for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side by finishing a pass from Wood just after the hour mark.

The result means Nuno’s side leapfrog Chelsea and Arsenal after a fifth successive win. Not since October 1994 have the two-time European champions been this high in the table and while the two London clubs can respond over the next couple of days, the visiting fans afforded themselves a tongue-in-cheek ‘We’re going to win the league’ chant having defeated both Merseyside clubs this season.

Elsewhere Tottenham Hotspur failed to ease pressure on manager Ange Postecoglou after Jorgen Strand Larsen struck in the 87th minute to earn Wolves a 2-2 draw in north London.

Spurs were on course for only a second win in seven league outings after goals from Rodrigo Bentancur and Brennan Johnson, either side of Son Heung-min’s penalty miss, overturned Hwang Hee-Chan’s seventh-minute opener.

But Larsen pounced late on to maintain Vitor Pereira’s unbeaten start as Wolves boss following wins over Leicester and Manchester United, while Spurs were booed off by a discontented home crowd.

open image in gallery Spurs saw a late lead slip away ( REUTERS )

Bottom club Southampton were denied a maiden victory under new manager Ivan Juric after Crystal Palace battled back to win 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

Goals either side of half-time from Trevoh Chalobah and Eberechi Eze turned the contest in Palace’s favour following Tyler Dibling’s 14th-minute opener.

While the comeback eased the Eagles’ relegation fears, Saints slipped 10 points from safety and remained with just one league win all season.

And Bournemouth snatched a 2-2 draw at Fulham thanks to Dango Ouattara’s 89th-minute equaliser. Marco Silva’s hosts led twice at Craven Cottage, with Raul Jimenez and former Cherries loanee Harry Wilson on target, either side of the visitors’ first leveller, scored by Evanilson.