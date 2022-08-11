Premier League stadiums: Which ground has the biggest capacity?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

All 20 Premier League clubs have an impressive stadium to host their loyal fans each week.

The gravity of how big each is hit home for spectators when the country was hit by Covid restrictions and games had to be played behind closed doors.

The wall of sound from goals and referee decisions suddenly wasn’t there and when crowds returned their voices were welcomed.

There are big differences in the capacity of the grounds throughout the top-flight.

So who has the most capacity and who has the least? Here’s all you need to know.

Premier League stadiums in order of capacity

Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium - 11,379

Brentford’s Community Stadium - 17,250

Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park - 25,456

Fulham’s Craven Cottage - 29,600

Nottingham Forest’s City Ground - 30,445

Brighton’s Amex Stadium - 30,666

Wolves’ Molineux Stadium - 31,700

Leicester City’s King Power Stadium - 32,312

Southampton’s St Mary’s Stadium - 32,505

Leeds United’s Elland Road - 37,792

Everton’s Goodison Park - 39,572

Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge - 41,837

Aston Villa’s Villa Park - 42,785

Newcastle United’s St James’ Park - 52,405

Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium - 53,394

Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium - 55,097

West Ham’s London Stadium - 60,000

Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium - 60,260

Tottenham’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - 62,850

Manchester United’s Old Trafford - 76,000