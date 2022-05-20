Premier League team of the season: The Independent writers’ best XI of 2021-22
Liverpool and Manchester City dominate our selection
The 2021-22 Premier League is almost over and that means it is time for our team of the season.
We asked our football writers to select their preferred formation and best XI of the campaign, before adding up the votes to create The Independent’s team of the season.
Unsurprisingly, players from Liverpool and Manchester City make up seven of our final XI, as the two standout teams who are still battling for the title on the final weekend.
Tottenham offer up a deadly attacking duo, Chelsea give us a tenacious centre-back, and West Ham’s box-to-box maestro takes up the final spot in our team.
Here are our writers’ selections:
Miguel Delaney (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Guehi, Van Dijk, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rice; Salah, Eriksen, Son; Mane.
Richard Jolly (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Van Dijk, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rice, Gallagher; Salah, Silva, Son.
Mark Critchley (4-3-3): Sa; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Cancelo; Rodri, Rice, De Bruyne; Salah, Bowen, Son.
Tony Evans (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Van Dijk, Robertson; De Bruyne, Fabinho, Silva; Salah, Kane, Son.
Ben Burrows (4-3-3): Sa; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Rudiger, Cancelo; Rodri, Rice; De Bruyne; Salah, Kane, Son.
Jack Rathborn (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Van Dijk, Cancelo; Rice, Rodri, De Bruyne; Salah, Kane, Son.
Lawrence Ostlere (4-3-3): Sa; James, Romero, Rudiger, Robertson; De Bruyne, Rodri, Kovacic; Salah, Kane, Son.
Luke Baker (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Dias, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rice, Silva; Salah, Luis Diaz, Son.
Tom Kershaw (4-3-3): Allison; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Van Dijk, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rice, Eriksen; Salah, Silva, Son.
Alex Pattle (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Guehi, Cancelo; Rice, Thiago, De Bruyne; Salah, Son, Mane
Michael Jones (4-3-3): Ederson; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Van Dijk, Cancelo; Bowen, Rice, De Bruyne; Salah, Kane, Son.
Jamie Braidwood (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Cancelo; Rodri, Thiago, Silva; Salah, De Bruyne, Son.
We used these team selections to calculate The Independent’s team of the season:
The Independent’s XI (4-3-3): Alisson (Liverpool); Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Rudiger (Chelsea), Van Dijk (Liverpool), Cancelo (Manchester City); De Bruyne (Manchester City), Rodri (Manchester City), Rice (West Ham); Salah (Liverpool), Kane (Tottenham), Son (Tottenham).
Substitutes: Sa (Wolves), Matip (Liverpool), Guehi (Crystal Palace), Silva (Manchester City), Eriksen (Brentford), Bowen (West Ham), Mane (Liverpool).
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies