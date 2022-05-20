The 2021-22 Premier League is almost over and that means it is time for our team of the season.

We asked our football writers to select their preferred formation and best XI of the campaign, before adding up the votes to create The Independent’s team of the season.

Unsurprisingly, players from Liverpool and Manchester City make up seven of our final XI, as the two standout teams who are still battling for the title on the final weekend.

Tottenham offer up a deadly attacking duo, Chelsea give us a tenacious centre-back, and West Ham’s box-to-box maestro takes up the final spot in our team.

Here are our writers’ selections:

Miguel Delaney (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Guehi, Van Dijk, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rice; Salah, Eriksen, Son; Mane.

Richard Jolly (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Van Dijk, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rice, Gallagher; Salah, Silva, Son.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker (AFP via Getty Images)

Mark Critchley (4-3-3): Sa; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Cancelo; Rodri, Rice, De Bruyne; Salah, Bowen, Son.

Tony Evans (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Van Dijk, Robertson; De Bruyne, Fabinho, Silva; Salah, Kane, Son.

Ben Burrows (4-3-3): Sa; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Rudiger, Cancelo; Rodri, Rice; De Bruyne; Salah, Kane, Son.

Jack Rathborn (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Van Dijk, Cancelo; Rice, Rodri, De Bruyne; Salah, Kane, Son.

Lawrence Ostlere (4-3-3): Sa; James, Romero, Rudiger, Robertson; De Bruyne, Rodri, Kovacic; Salah, Kane, Son.

Luke Baker (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Dias, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rice, Silva; Salah, Luis Diaz, Son.

Tom Kershaw (4-3-3): Allison; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Van Dijk, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rice, Eriksen; Salah, Silva, Son.

Harry Kane and Heung-min Son are popular picks (Getty)

Alex Pattle (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Guehi, Cancelo; Rice, Thiago, De Bruyne; Salah, Son, Mane

Michael Jones (4-3-3): Ederson; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Van Dijk, Cancelo; Bowen, Rice, De Bruyne; Salah, Kane, Son.

Jamie Braidwood (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Cancelo; Rodri, Thiago, Silva; Salah, De Bruyne, Son.

We used these team selections to calculate The Independent’s team of the season:

The Independent’s XI (4-3-3): Alisson (Liverpool); Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Rudiger (Chelsea), Van Dijk (Liverpool), Cancelo (Manchester City); De Bruyne (Manchester City), Rodri (Manchester City), Rice (West Ham); Salah (Liverpool), Kane (Tottenham), Son (Tottenham).

Substitutes: Sa (Wolves), Matip (Liverpool), Guehi (Crystal Palace), Silva (Manchester City), Eriksen (Brentford), Bowen (West Ham), Mane (Liverpool).