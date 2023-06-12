Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With the 2022/23 season completed and Premier League clubs now focused on the summer transfer window, WhoScored.com take a look at which players suit each team’s biggest need over the next eight weeks. First up: from Arsenal to Fulham.

Arsenal

What do they need - central midfielder

Who should they sign - Moises Caicedo

With Granit Xhaka set for a Bundesliga return, Arsenal need at least two central midfielders this summer. Declan Rice remains the priority for the Gunners, yet the West Ham star can’t be the only middle man that arrives this summer ahead of their return to the Champions League. Moises Caicedo is another linked with Arsenal and would offer an ball-carrying outlet from deep as well as terrific defensive capabilities to help fill the void that will be left once Xhaka departs.

Aston Villa

What do they need - winger

Who should they sign - Harvey Barnes

Having secured a return to European football on the final day of the season, Aston Villa are aware they need to add strength in depth in the off-season ahead of Unai Emery’s first full season at the Villa Park helm. A right-back, winger and striker are the priorities for the Villans this summer, with Harvey Barnes one who’ll tick off a problem position. Barnes’ goal exploits were overshadowed by James Maddison’s form, but the 25-year-old still managed an commendable 13 league goals for the relegated Foxes.

Bournemouth

What do the need - central midfielder

Who should they sign - Tyler Adams

Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil worked wonders in the Cherries hotseat following his appointment as Scott Parker’s successor, but if they are to avoid a relegation dogfight, they need to strengthen in key areas. One of those will be in the middle of the park, particularly with Jefferson Lerma departing following the culmination of his contract. Bournemouth could do a lot worse than raid relegated Leeds for Tyler Adams, the American having ranked third for tackles per 90 (3.7) in the Premier League last season.

Brentford

What do they need - striker

Who should they sign - Viktor Gyokeres

Ivan Toney’s suspension leaves Brentford a little light up top. Granted, while the Bees have performed well in his absence, they can’t head into the new season without the services of their 20-goal frontman until January. While a short-term addition would suit all parties, Brentford may instead seek to bring Viktor Gyokeres up to the Premier League. Coventry’s failure to secure promotion means the Swede is seemingly up for grabs and having scored 21 and provided 12 assists last season, Thomas Frank’s side would certainly benefit from the 25-year-old’s addition.

Brighton

What do they need - central midfielder

Who should they sign - Enzo Le Fee

Brighton are set to lose both Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo this summer and while Mahmoud Dahoud and James Milner are tipped to arrive, the Seagulls still look a little light in the middle of the park. Enzo Le Fee was a standout performer for Lorient this season, yet will depart the French side in the coming weeks, and Brighton would be foolish not to consider the 23-year-old. Le Fee ranked third for tackles (108) and seventh for dribbles (68) in the 2022/23 Ligue 1 campaign, while an additional five goals and five assists has helped boost his reputation.

Burnley

What do they need - central midfielder

Who should they sign - Albert Sambi-Lokonga

Burnley will need an overhaul in central midfield this summer. They can’t rely on 33-year-old Jack Cork to help beat the drop next season, and so a player who has worked under Vincent Kompany in the past would be a viable option for the Clarets. Albert Sambi-Lokonga spent the second half of last season on loan at Crystal Palace, though still struggled for minutes at Selhurst Park. Arsenal are unlikely to rely upon Lokonga next season, noted by their pursuit of high-profile midfielders, so another short-term move would certainly benefit the Belgian.

Chelsea

What do they need - striker

Who should they sign - Victor Osimhen

To put it bluntly - Chelsea need a player to put the ball in the back of the net. Christopher Nkunku is set to sign for the Blues, but another striker would certainly aid their quest to launch a sustained title push under Mauricio Pochettino. Victor Osimhen wouldn’t come cheap, the Nigerian having scored more goals (26) than any other player in Serie A this season, yet with Todd Boehly willing to loosen the purse strings, Osimhen could prove the perfect frontman for Chelsea, and one to rid them of the dreaded No.9 curse.

Crystal Palace

What do they need - right-back

Who should they sign - Sacha Boey

Crystal Palace were able to muddle through the season with Joel Ward and Nathaniel Clyne at right-back, but the pair are now 33 and 32 years of age, respectively, and the Eagles could do with some investment in defence ahead of the new season. While he has been linked with Arsenal, Sacha Boey could prove a shrewd capture for the Eagles. The 22-year-old was key in Galatasaray’s title triumph and has made the second most tackles (86) in the Super Lig this season, so a committed body to shore up the defence would certainly be welcomed at Selhurst Park.

Everton

What do they need - striker

Who should they sign - Alfredo Morelos

Everton have been linked with a move for Wout Weghorst, the Dutchman having worked under Sean Dyche during their short time together at Turf Moor, as the Toffees seek to sign another striker. However, Weghorst has a poor record in England having scored just two goals in 37 league appearances, so they may be better off perusing the free market. Alfredo Morelos will leave Rangers this summer upon the culmination of his contract and having scored 11 goals and provided five assists in the Scottish Premiership last season, the hot-headed Colombian could prove a handy pick up.

Fulham

What do they need - centre-back

Who should they sign - Harry Maguire

Centre-back is hardly a problem position for Fulham, with Tim Ream, Tosin Adarabioyo and Issa Diop all performing admirably for the Cottagers as they beat the drop last season, but with the former now 35, some fresh blood would benefit Marco Silva’s side. Harry Maguire is unlikely to be a Manchester United player once the summer transfer window closes and with their ongoing pursuit of Kim Min-Jae, the England international is expected to leave sooner rather than later. If his England performances are anything to go by, Maguire could prove a solid addition to the Fulham defence, while a fresh start would certainly benefit the 30-year-old.

