Transfer rumours: Arsenal want early Declan Rice deal and Newcastle target relegated trio

Joao Palhinha topping West Ham’s list of potential replacements for England midfielder.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 09 June 2023 07:59
Arsenal are looking to sign West Ham captain Declan Rice (Zac Goodwin/PA)
What the papers say

The pursuit of West Ham captain Declan Rice, 24, has stepped up after he lifted the Europa Conference League trophy on Wednesday. Arsenal are in pole position for a £92 million move and The Daily Telegraph reports they hope to have the England midfielder in time for the start of pre-season training.

Fulham’s Portuguese midfielder Joao Palhinha, 27, is high of West Ham’s list of potential replacements, according to the Daily Mail. England duo Kalvin Phillips, 27, and James Ward-Prowse, 28, are also among their targets.

James Maddison is a priority for new Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou, reports the Daily Telegraph. Leicester want in excess of £50 million for the 26-year-old England midfielder.

Maddison is also wanted by Newcastle with the Daily Telegraph saying the club is looking at players from clubs relegated from the Premier League. Maddison’s Leicester colleague Harvey Barnes, 25, and Leeds’ USA midfielder Tyler Adams, 24, are among their targets.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

David Raya: Manchester United and Tottenham want to sign the Brentford goalkeeper but are not willing to match their £40million valuation, according to Sky Sports.

Ivan Fresneda: Arsenal are reportedly looking at a summer move for the 18-year-old right-back from Valladolid.

