Inside the Premier League’s £6.7bn TV deal — and what it really means

It’s like getting your team from Marks and Spencer – it’s a big more upmarket than going to Aldi, but it’s not like going to The Ritz. It’s inoffensive and affordable. It’s mid-territory.”

That’s the summation of Professor Simon Chadwick, Professor of Sport and Geopolitical Economy at Paris’ SKEMA Business School, when asked to describe the latest TV rights deal between the Premier League, Sky TV and TNT Sports – a deal worth £6.7bn over four years.

It’s a deal that doesn’t include the likes of Amazon or Netflix, and one which very much illustrates the desire of the world’s richest league to stick steadfastly to the tried and tested in troubled economic times.