The Premier League has confirmed that 84% of players and staff have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, with 77% having now received two jabs.

The league announced the figures after clubs decided not to postpone a round of fixtures over the festive period following a meeting of shareholders on Monday afternoon.

“The league also confirmed to its clubs today that 92 per cent of players and club staff have received one, two or three Covid-19 vaccination doses, with 84 per cent of players on the vaccination journey,” a statement read.

“Players who have had one or two doses are required to wait for the appropriate time period before receiving either their second or booster vaccinations.

“The league continues to work with clubs to encourage vaccination among players and club staff, as well as promoting the Government’s public health vaccination messaging to clubs and the wider public.

“No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the league, and player vaccination rates will now be publicly communicated at the end of each month, beginning in January.”

Six of the ten Premier League fixtures due to be played last weekend were called off following Covid-19 outbreaks within clubs, with several managers calling for a circuit-breaker for the sake of player welfare.

However, after meeting on Monday, the shareholders ultimately confirmed that the league’s “collective intention is to continue the current fixture schedule where safely possible”.

A statement read: “It was confirmed at a Premier League club meeting today that while recognising a number of clubs are experiencing Covid-19 outbreaks and challenges, it is the league’s collective intention to continue the current fixture schedule where safely possible.

“The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority and the league will continue to monitor and reflect public health guidance, always proceeding with caution.”

The EFL has indicated that its fixtures will also go ahead as planned where possible, however, FA Cup third and fourth round replays will be scrapped to reduce the backlog.