Craig Bellamy not too worried by lack of Premier League action for Wales players

Craig Bellamy says he is not too concerned by most of his top-flight Wales players struggling to get Premier League game time.

Wales return to Nations League action in Iceland on Friday and at home to Montenegro three days later having picked up four points from their opening two matches last month.

Eight of Bellamy’s 25-man squad are currently at Premier League clubs, but Ben Davies, Danny Ward and Nathan Broadhead have had no league action whatsoever this season and David Brooks has only made a brief nine-minute cameo appearance for Bournemouth following injury.

Red-hot forward Brennan Johnson, who has scored in six consecutive games for Tottenham, Nottingham Forest full-back Neco Williams and Ipswich wideman Wes Burns are those benefiting from regular Premier League minutes.

“It means they are fresh,” said Bellamy, putting a positive slant on several of his top-flight players having had little game time this season.

The vast majority of Bellamy’s squad are operating in the second tier and the Wales boss added: “The Championship is the sixth highest intense league in the world and its intensity goes above international football.

“You move Champions League away, the Premier League is at the top.

The exposure that football from these shores prepares you, especially at the top two levels, really well for international football Craig Bellamy

“The exposure that the football from these shores prepares you, especially at the top two levels, really well for international football.

“The games come thick and fast, especially if you are a highly successful player.

“That comes with success and means you are doing your craft really well.”

Fulham’s Harry Wilson is a key player for Wales and his stunning September strike in Montenegro secured Bellamy’s first win in charge.

But Wilson has yet to make a Premier League start this season, with his solitary appearance for the Cottagers since the last international break coming in a Carabao Cup tie at Preston.

Bellamy said: “Of course I’d want the likes of Harry Wilson to be playing week in, week out.

“But I can only go off what I had with Harry in the last two games (against Turkey and Montenegro) and he was exceptional

“It means I don’t have to wait there at the weekend waiting for the physio to phone me and tell me someone has picked up an injury.

“Of course I’d want them all playing. But if they don’t, the work they do at their clubs is at a really high level and they come to us in a really good condition.”