‘We should’ve won’ – Rob Edwards reflects on Luton’s first Premier League point

Rob Edwards was frustrated Luton did not get the result he felt their performance deserved in a 1-1 draw against 10-man Wolves at Kenilworth Road.

Luton claimed their first point since earning promotion to the Premier League after Carlton Morris’ penalty cancelled out Pedro Neto’s opener.

But Edwards believes the Hatters should have converted more of their 20 shots after they failed to take full advantage of Jean-Ricner Bellegarde’s first-half sending off.

“I’m pleased but I think it should have been all three points,” Edwards said.

“I’m really proud of the players, the performance was excellent, it’s a great day for the club, the supporters were great and the players did everything we asked for to engage the fans.

“We started the game so well, it was probably the best we’ve played since I’ve been at the club. I think the level of the game, the fact Wolves couldn’t get out of their half we completely dominated the game.

“Overall I’m really happy and proud but we should’ve won.

“We were really aggressive on the front foot and tried to provoke them and that’s what Kenilworth Road can do.

“When they get a man sent off you really want to try and find a way to win but they’ve got quality and Neto’s a top player and we lost the ball cheaply. We gave away a goal but to get something from the game after it’s a positive.

“The lads are flat and deflated because we feel that there was a win there for us today.”

Luton are still searching for their first Premier League win and still sit at the foot of the table.

Edwards highlighted the difficulty of the league after a lapse of concentration by Tom Lockyer in the 50th minute was punished by Neto, who scored his first of the season.

“It shows how good the Premier League is, you have to be almost perfect to get anything from it and today we were close with how we wanted to play but we haven’t won,” Edwards added.

“It’s like a different sport (Premier League) in every way. Everyone is way better (than the Championship), the decision making, the quality, the speed that things happen and the execution is hard to comprehend.

“If people look at us as a small club in the Championship then they’ll look at us as a small club in the Premier League.

“We’re up against mammoths, giant clubs and in a way we probably shouldn’t be here.”

Gary O’Neil was disappointed with Wolves’ first-half performance which saw them on the back foot.

He said: “I’m extremely disappointed with the first 25 minutes.

“We knew today would be a test of mentality and Luton were aggressive and we lost every duel, they were faster in midfield.

“We had to change the shape and get a foothold which I thought we then did.”