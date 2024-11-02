Liverpool take advantage of Man City and Arsenal slips to move top of Premier League

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Liverpool replaced Manchester City at the top of the Premier League on a dramatic day that saw both the champions and title rivals Arsenal slip up.

Arne Slot’s side were also given an uncomfortable time before coming from behind to beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 at Anfield.

That took the Reds above City, who were surprisingly beaten 2-1 at Bournemouth, while the Gunners slipped to fourth after falling to a 1-0 loss at Newcastle.

City were stunned at the Vitality Stadium as Antoine Semenyo put the Cherries ahead on nine minutes and Evanilson doubled the lead after the hour. The hosts almost had a third when Marcus Tavernier hit the woodwork.

Pep Guardiola’s side set up a nervy finish with an 82nd-minute header from Josko Gvardiol but Bournemouth withstood late pressure to hold on, ending City’s club-record 32-game unbeaten league run.

Liverpool seemed unlikely to take advantage of City’s stumble as as they trailed at the break to a 14th-minute Ferdi Kadioglu strike. But they turned it around with two goals in the space of three minutes, firstly a cross-shot from Cody Gakpo and then a Mohamed Salah rocket.

open image in gallery Liverpool celebrated going top of the league ( Getty Images )

Alexander Isak scored the only goal as Arsenal came unstuck at St James’ Park. The Sweden striker headed home an inviting cross from Anthony Gordon in the 12th minute and Mikel Arteta’s laboured side were unable to find a reply.

Nottingham Forest moved to third as they ran out 3-0 winners over 10-man West Ham at the City Ground.

Chris Wood put Forest ahead with his eighth goal of the season before the Hammers had Edson Alvarez sent off following a reckless challenge on Anthony Elanga. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ola Aina put the result beyond doubt in the second half.

Southampton claimed their first league victory of the season with a 1-0 success against Everton after late drama at St Mary’s.

open image in gallery Southampton manager Russell Martin celebrates with match-winner Adam Armstrong ( PA Wire )

Adam Armstrong scored what proved the only goal after 85 minutes just moments after Beto had hit the woodwork for Everton. Beto then thought he had equalised only for VAR to rule out his effort for offside.

Ipswich are still searching for their first league win since promotion after failing to hold on with 10 men against Leicester.

The Tractor Boys went ahead at Portman Road with a fine finish from Leif Davis but the Foxes gained a lifeline after Kalvin Phillips was dismissed for a second bookable offence 13 minutes from time.

The visitors left it late but Jordan Ayew snatched a 1-1 draw after combining with Jamie Vardy in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Wolves are also still winless after being pegged back in a thrilling 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace at Molineux.

All four goals came in the space of 17 second-half minutes as the contest burst into life following Trevoh Chalobah’s opener for Palace on the hour. Wolves turned the game around with quickfire strikes from Jorgen Larsen Strand and Joao Gomes but Marc Guehi’s tap-in levelled for Palace, who also had a late Jean-Philippe Mateta strike disallowed.