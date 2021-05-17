Bruno Fernandes

After having no fixture at the weekend, Fernandes comes right back into our thoughts for the visit from relegated Fulham, whose defence is on the decline. Watch out, though: rotation on the final day against Wolves is a risk given the Europa League final quickly follows.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Playing for his place in the Euros squad, Alexander-Arnold has three assists in his last two and is the main creative outlet for a Liverpool side who may need to improve their goal difference column in order to secure Champions League football.

Michail Antonio

Antonio was quiet in the draw with Brighton at the weekend but edges past Patrick Bamford as our mid-price striker pick for the final two games. West Ham travel to the Hawthorns before welcoming Southampton to east London.

Jack Harrison

Those bored of Bamford and Raphinha could diversify their Leeds portfolio by investing in the fifth highest scoring midfielder this season: Jack Harrison. Yes, we’re not quite sure how we’ve missed him either but Southampton and West Bromwich in the last two is promising.

Joel Willock

Four goals in five games from midfield is hard to ignore, especially when priced at just £4.7m. Willock could be worth a punt for those chasing as Newcastle have the best pair of fixtures to end the season, at home to Sheffield United then away to Fulham.

Captaincy

There’s likely to be a fairly even split between Bruno Fernandes and Mohamed Salah this week, given the strength of their respective fixtures. At home and against relegated opposition, our choice is Fernandes but it is a close call.

With Salah likely to be heavily backed on the final day, this may be your last chance to go for a differential captaincy choice. A punt on Michail Antonio could come off if you’re feeling lucky but it is a risk.

Clean sheets

Manchester United feel likeliest to keep a clean sheet, up against a Fulham side that has struggled in every department of late.

Manchester City are up against tougher opposition in the form of Brighton but are always capable of a shut out. Crystal Palace’s attack has shown signs of life recently but Arsenal may be able to keep them at bay.

Best XI

Dubravka; Shaw, Dallas, Alexander-Arnold; Salah, Fernandes, Raphinha, Harrison, Willock; Kane, Antonio.