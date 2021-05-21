It is the last gameweek of another Fantasy Premier League season, when mini-leagues and overall ranks will finally be decided.

If you’re protecting a lead, play it safe. If you’re chasing, now is the perfect time to take a risk and hope your luck is in.

As usually happens on the final weekend, all 10 games will kick off simultaneously on Sunday afternoon.

This is usually the most difficult week to predict in terms of results and team selections, along with the very first round of fixtures.

Try to hold off on making your transfers until shortly before the 2.30pm BST deadline in case any significant team news leaks.

Thanks for reading the column again this season. Hopefully we’ve helped you see more green arrows than red.

Watchlist

Sadio Mané

Mane’s ownership remains very low and he is therefore potentially very powerful. Liverpool are in a strong position in the race to qualify for the Champions League but still need to put Crystal Palace away.

Patrick Bamford

A goal and assist rewarded Bamford’s owners after that blank and early substitution against Burnley. Relegated West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road is a promising fixture to round off the season.

Chris Wood

Sheffield United continue to be a good team to target. Wood is the best Burnley option with eight goals in his last 10 games but check in on Sean Dyche’s press conference for any hint of end-of-season rotation.

Stuart Dallas

One of the best fantasy assets of the season. Dallas will probably be reclassified as a midfielder this summer so make the most of owning this goal-scoring ‘defender’ in an adventurous, entertaining team for one last time.

Joe Willock

Willock continues to return and, though most definitely running hot, his underlying numbers are decent. Fulham’s defence has sharply declined of late so the on-loan Newcastle midfielder could be a cheap and cheerful punt.

Captaincy

Mohamed Salah will be the most popular choice once again, even though he blanked in the 3-0 win at Burnley. It’s the safe option and if you have a lead to protect, the sensible one.

Others will want to roll the dice. Sadio Mané has potential in that case, as do Patrick Bamford and his team-mate Raphinha. Make sure to put some thought into your vice-captain this week too, as rotation could come into play.

Clean sheets

Liverpool are the bookmakers’ favourites to keep a clean sheet this week even though they’ve not been particularly reliable at that end of the pitch this season.

Burnley have a decent of shutting out Sheffield United and Manchester City always have defensive potential but it is difficult to pick out a solid choice. The final week of the season has a reputation for big scores.

Best XI

Dubravka; Alexander-Arnold, Dallas, Tarkowski; Salah, Mane, Willock, Raphinha; Bamford, Antonio, Wood