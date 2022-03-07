Kieran Trippier has said that his decision to join Newcastle was not driven by money, explaining that the opportunity to return to the Premier League was “exciting” and a “no-brainer”.

The right-back joined Eddie Howe’s side from Atletico Madrid in January, soon after the Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle.

Formerly of Tottenham, Trippier had spent two and a half seasons in the Spanish capital under Diego Simeone.

Revealing his reasons for signing for Newcastle, the Bury-born England defender explained that returning his family to the north of England was appealing.

“It didn’t annoy me,” Trippier said on the True Geordie Podcast when asked about those who suggested the move was solely financially driven.

“For me, it doesn’t bother me. I know my reasons why I came back and money wasn’t one of them.

“If it was, I would have stayed in Madrid. I didn’t really think of that. I was just excited about the whole thing, coming back to England and playing in the Premier League.

“I know my reasons why I came back, to live in the north and for my family, and of course for the project as well. I spoke to the managers, the owners about the direction they want the club to go in.

“It’s exciting, and for me it was a no-brainer to come back to England.”

Trippier has already scored twice from free-kicks for Newcastle and helped the club escape the Premier League’s bottom three.

He broke his foot in the win over Aston Villa on 13 February and subsequently underwent surgery to repair a metatarsal.

Howe is hopeful that the full-back will be fit before the end of the season but Trippier has said he will not rush a return.

Trippier said: “Obviously [I’m] disappointed with the injury because of the start I had with Newcastle. I was going through a good moment, but these things happen.

“I’m positive about the injury, it’s just about fighting now and getting fit because I want to get back on the pitch and hopefully soon.

“[With a metatarsal injury], some players have been [out for] six weeks, some have been eight weeks, 10 weeks, but obviously it’s about the individual. For me now, it’s just about supporting the lads and getting the points on the board.

“You don’t want to rush any injury back, but I’ve got the right people around me with the physios at the club and the manager.”