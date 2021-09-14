Premier League winner odds: Who will win the 2021/22 title?

Who will be crowned Premier League champions at the end of the 2021/22 season? It is a question that will not be answered for months, but it is already being debated furiously by fans.

Manchester City emerged victorious in the English top flight last season, beating rivals Man United to the trophy by 12 points.

Whether or not City have sufficiently strengthened – or strengthened at all – is arguable, however, with the club spending a British record £100million on midfielder Jack Grealish this summer, despite surely needing to replace Sergio Aguero up front.

In the latter venture, City were unable to secure the signing of Harry Kane, with the striker remaining at Tottenham to boost their chances of competing under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo this season.

Across north London, there appears to be major work needed if Arsenal are going to challenge with Mikel Arteta in charge, while – elsewhere in the capital – Chelsea are favourites for the title in the eyes of many supporters.

The Blues won the Champions League last season and have signed a proven striker in Romelu Lukaku, who returns to the club after seven years away, with coach Thomas Tuchel seemingly a perfect fit at the club right now.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have added world-class talent in several areas, signing World Cup-winning centre-back Raphael Varane from Real Madrid, 21-year-old England winger Jadon Sancho, and the returning Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice on his second Man United debut (Getty Images)

The Red Devils’ rivals Liverpool struggled last term, with serious injuries plaguing a number of key players, but they are out to hit back this season and reclaim the title they won two campaigns ago – their first Premier League trophy ever and first league triumph in 30 years.

Here are the odds for this season’s Premier League champions:

As of 14 September 2021:

Manchester City: 6/5

Chelsea: 13/5

Liverpool: 9/2

Manchester United: 6/1

Tottenham: 66/1

Everton: 150/1

Leicester: 150/1

West Ham: 200/1

West Ham’s Pablo Fornals, Michail Antonio and Declan Rice (L-R) (Getty Images)

Arsenal: 200/1

Brighton: 350/1

Leeds: 350/1

Aston Villa: 350/1

Southampton: 500/1

Brentford: 500/1

Wolves: 750/1

Crystal Palace: 1000/1

Newcastle: 1000/1

Burnley: 1000/1

Watford: 1000/1

Norwich: 1500/1