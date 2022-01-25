Roy Hodgson has been appointed as manager of Watford.

The 74-year-old replaces Claudio Ranieri, who was sacked on Monday less than four months after arriving at Vicarage Road.

Hodgson returns to Premier League management after departing Crystal Palace at the end of last season.

The former Liverpool and England boss indicated at that time that he was “stepping away from football for a while”, but clarified that it was not necessarily a retirement, saying that he would “never-say-never” about taking another managerial role.

He has been tempted back as Watford look to avoid relegation — the club are 19th in the Premier League, though bottom-placed Burnley have two games in hand and are only two points behind the Hornets.

Ranieri secured only seven points from 13 league games in charge since Xisco Munoz’s sacking in October and the current run of nine games in all competitions is the club’s worst since February 2013.

Hodgson has a degree of familiarity with Watford owners. The veteran managed Udinese, also owned by the Pozzo family, for a six-month period in 2001 as part of a 45-year career in management.

He is set to break his own record as the oldest manager to take charge of a Premier League game when Watford take on Burnley on Saturday 5 February.

Hodgson spent the best part of four seasons at Crystal Palace, finishing 11th, 12th, 14th and 14th.

Ray Lewington, who managed Watford from 2002 to 2005, joins as Hodgson’s assistant.

The club have not confirmed the length of Hodgson’s contract.