Wolves travel to London to face Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Spurs followed up their crushing 4-0 win over Sheffield United with an abject display as they fell 3-1 to Leeds at Elland Road.

Wolves haven’t fared much better of late, but they did complete a last-gasp turnaround to defeat Brighton 2-1.

After Lewis Dunk was sent off, Adama Traore equalised before Morgan Gibbs-White scored his first Premier League goal to snatch all three points at the end.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 2:05pm at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event with coverage starting from 2pm.

What is the team news?

Ben Davies will miss the visit of Wolves as he battles an ankle injury. Manager Ryan Mason does not expect the Wales left-back to return this season.

Willy Boly is available after struggling to recover from Covid-19, while Marcal is close to returning from a hip issue. Pedro Neto, Jonny and Raul Jiminez are all out.

Predicted line-ups:

Tottenham: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Bale, Alli, Son, Kane

Wolves: Patricio, Semedo, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Ait-Nouri, Gibbs-White, Neves, Moutinho, Traore, Silva

Odds:

Tottenham: 4/7

Draw: 16/5

Wolves: 5/1

Prediction:

Spurs are inconsistent, but they should have too much for a Wolves side that miss Raul Jiminez and Pedro Neto. 2-0 Spurs.