Tottenham face Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday.

Spurs were outclassed last time out when they lost 3-1 to Leeds at Elland Road, but a win over Wolves would see Ryan Mason’s side firmly enter the fight for European football.

Spurs will need all three points against a Wolves side that impressively battled back to win 2-1 at home to Brighton.

Morgan Gibbs-White scored the winner in the closing stages after Adama Traore had equalised.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 2:05pm at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event with coverage starting from 2pm.

What is the team news?

Ben Davies will miss the visit of Wolves as he battles an ankle injury. Manager Ryan Mason does not expect the Wales left-back to return this season.

Willy Boly is available after struggling to recover from Covid-19, while Marcal is close to returning from a hip issue. Pedro Neto, Jonny and Raul Jiminez are all out.

Predicted line-ups:

Tottenham: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Bale, Alli, Son, Kane

Wolves: Patricio, Semedo, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Ait-Nouri, Gibbs-White, Neves, Moutinho, Traore, Silva

Odds:

Tottenham: 4/7

Draw: 16/5

Wolves: 5/1

Prediction:

Spurs are inconsistent, but they should have too much for a Wolves side that miss Raul Jiminez and Pedro Neto. 2-0 Spurs.