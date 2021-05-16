Is Tottenham vs Wolves on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Tottenham face Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday.

Nuno’s side impressively defeated Brighton 2-1 last time out, with Adama Traore equalising and Morgan Gibbs-White netting a late winner following Lewis Dunk’s dismissal.

Wolves will need a similar mentality to leave north London with a share of the points, but Spurs were crushed in their last fixture.

Goals from Stuart Dallas, Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo did the damage at Elland Road as Spurs were simply outclassed by Marcelo Biela’s outfit.

Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is it?

The fixture will kick-off at 2:05pm at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The match is live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event with coverage starting from 2pm.

What is the team news?

Ben Davies will miss the visit of Wolves as he battles an ankle injury. Manager Ryan Mason does not expect the Wales left-back to return this season.

Willy Boly is available after struggling to recover from Covid-19, while Marcal is close to returning from a hip issue. Pedro Neto, Jonny and Raul Jiminez are all out.

Predicted line-ups:

Tottenham: Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Bale, Alli, Son, Kane

Wolves: Patricio, Semedo, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Ait-Nouri, Gibbs-White, Neves, Moutinho, Traore, Silva

Odds:

Tottenham: 4/7

Draw: 16/5

Wolves: 5/1

Prediction:

Spurs are inconsistent, but they should have too much for a Wolves side that miss Raul Jiminez and Pedro Neto. 2-0 Spurs.