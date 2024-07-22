Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Preseason offers a golden opportunity for players and managers to sound one another out. New managerial arrivals such as Chelsea’s Enzo Maresca, Liverpool’s Arne Slot, and Brighton’s Fabian Hurzeler will waste no time imparting their tactical wisdom upon their new squads ahead of their Premier League debuts.

A handful of Premier League clubs have already begun their pre-season campaigns. The scrutiny facing Erik Ten Hag intensified following a 0-1 defeat on the road to Norwegian side Rosenborg, though he righted the ship somewhat with a 2-0 defeat of Rangers during which new signing Leny Yoro made his debut barely 48 hours on from signing for the club.

As the Freidkin Group pulled out of negotiations to purchase the club, Everton’s off-pitch crises were mirrored in a nervy performance at Sligo Rovers. Sporting a new Castore home strip, the Blues found themselves 3-1 behind early in the second half before a late Youssef Chermiti brace spared Sean Dyche’s blushes.

Manchester City’s pre-season campaign will take place primarily in the United States ahead of a fifth-straight title defence and culminates with the Community Shield, a Manchester Derby at Wembley Stadium. Despite being City’s fourth consecutive appearance in the match, a win in August would be their first since 2019. They are not alone in crossing the pond for pre-season, and will be joined by Chelsea, Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Liverpool, among others.

Arsenal

July 20: Arsenal 2-0 Leyton Orient

July 25 vs Bournemouth, 3:30am, Dignity Health Park

July 28 vs Manchester United, 01:00am, SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

August 1 vs Liverpool, 12:30am, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

August 7 vs Bayer Leverkusen, 6:00pm, Emirates Stadium, London

August 11 vs Lyon, 2:00pm Emirates Stadium, London

( Arsenal FC via Getty Images )

Aston Villa

July 17: Aston Villa 3-0 Walsall

July 20: Spartak Trnava 0-3 Aston Villa

July 28 vs Columbus Crew, 1:00am, Lower.com Field, Ohio

August 1 vs RB Leipzig, 1:00am, Red Bull Arena, New Jersey

August 3 vs Club America, 10:30pm, Soldier Field, Chicago

August 7 vs Athletic Bilbao, 7:30pm, Bescot Stadium

August 10 vs Borussia Dortmund, 4:00pm, Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund

Bournemouth

July 20: Wrexham 1-1 Bournemouth

July 25 vs Arsenal, 3:30am, Dignity Health Sports Park, Los Angeles

August 4 vs Rayo Vallecano, 3:00pm, Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth

August 10 vs Girona, 7:00pm, Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth

Brentford

July 20: AFC Wimbledon 2-5 Brentford

July 25 vs Benfica, 8:00pm, Estadio da Luz, Lisbon

July 30 vs Estrela da Amadora, 11:00, Behind closed doors

August 3 vs Watford, 3:00pm, Vicarage Road

August 9 vs Wolfsburg, 7:45pm, Gtech Community Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion

July 24 vs Kashima Antlers, 11:00am, National Stadium, Tokyo

July 28 vs Tokyo Verdy, 10:30am, National Stadium, Tokyo

August 3 vs QPR, 3:00pm, Loftus Road

Chelsea

July 25 vs Wrexham, 3:00am, Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara

July 27 vs Celtic, 9:00pm, Notre Dame Stadium, Indiana

August 1 vs Club America, 12:00am, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

August 3 vs Manchester City, 10:30pm, Ohio Stadium, Columbus

August 6 vs Real Madrid, 7:00pm, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

August 11 vs Inter Milan, 3:00pm, Stamford Bridge

Raheem Sterling and Christopher Nkunku of Chelsea during a training session ( Chelsea FC via Getty Images )

Crystal Palace

July 19: Crystal Palace 1-1 Charlton

July 27 vs Crawley, 12:30pm, Broadfield Stadium

August 1 vs Wolves, 01:00am, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Maryland

August 4 vs West Ham, 12:00am, Raymond James Stadium, Florida

August 11 vs FC Nantes, 3:00pm, Selhurst Park

Everton

July 19: Sligo Rovers 3-3 Everton

July 27 vs Salford City, 3:00pm, Peninsula Stadium

July 30 vs Coventry, 7:45pm, Coventry Building Society Arena

August 3 vs Preston, 3:00pm, Deepdale

Fulham

August 2 vs Benfica, 8:00pm, Estadio Algarve

August 10 vs Hoffenheim, 4:00pm, PreZero Arena

Ipswich

July 20: Ipswich 1-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

July 27 vs Fortuna Dusseldorf, 3:00pm, Portman Road

August 2 vs Borussia Monchengladbach, 12:30pm, ATS Sportpark

August 3 vs Hoffenheim, 12:30pm, Kufstein Arena

Leicester

July 23 vs Shrewsbury, Croud Meadow, 7:45pm

August 10 vs Lens, 3:00pm, Stade Bollaert-Delelis

Liverpool

July 27 vs Real Betis, 12:30am, Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh

August 1 vs Arsenal, 12:30am, Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

August 4 vs Manchester United, 12:30am, Brice Stadium, South Carolina

August 11 vs Sevilla, 3:00pm, Anfield Stadium

( Liverpool FC via Getty Images )

Manchester City

July 24 vs Celtic, 12:30am, Kenan Stadium, North Carolina

July 27 vs AC Milan, 11:00pm, Yankee Stadium, New York

July 31 vs Barcelona, 12:00am, Camping World Stadium, Orlando

August 3 vs Chelsea, 10:30pm, Ohio Stadium, Columbus

August 10: Community Shield vs Manchester United, 3:00pm, Wembley Stadium

Manchester United

July 15: Man Utd 0-1 Rosenborg

July 20: Man Utd 2-0 Rangers

July 28 vs Arsenal, 1:00am, SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

August 1 vs Real Betis, 5:00am, Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego

August 4 vs Liverpool, 12:30pm, Brice Stadium, South Carolina

August 10: Community Shield vs Manchester United, 3:00pm, Wembley Stadium

Newcastle United

July 27 vs Hull, 2:00pm, MKM Stadium

July 31 vs Urawa Red Diamonds, 11:30am, Saitama Stadium, Saitama

August 3 vs Yokohama F. Marinos, 1:00pm, National Stadium, Tokyo

August 9 vs Girona, 7:30pm, St James’ Park

August 10 vs Stade Brestois, 4:00pm, St James’ Park

Nottingham Forest

July 13: Chesterfield 0-3 Nottingham Forest

July 19: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Sunderland

July 23 vs Millwall, 6:00pm, Pinatar Arena, Spain

July 27 vs Elche, 10:00am, Pinatar Arena, Spain

Southampton

July 19: Eastleigh 1-7 Southampton

July 24 vs Bordeaux, 10:00am, Behind closed doors

July 27 vs Montpellier, 10:00am, Behind closed doors

Tottenham Hotspur

July 17: Hearts 1-5 Tottenham

July 20: QPR 0-2 Tottenham

July 27 vs Vissel Kobe, 11:00am, National Stadium, Tokyo

July 31 vs Team K League, 12:00pm, Seoul World Cup Stadium, South Korea

August 3 vs Bayern Munich, 12:00pm, Seoul World Cup Stadium, South Korea

August 10 vs Bayern Munich, 5:30pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

West Ham

July 15: Ferencvaros 2-2 West Ham

July 20: Dagenham & Redbridge 0-1 West Ham

July 28 vs Wolves, 12:00am, EverBank Stadium, Florida

August 4 vs Crystal Palace, 12:00am, Raymond James Stadium, Florida

August 10 vs Celta Vigo, 3:00pm, London Stadium

Wolves

July 28 vs West Ham, 12:00am, EverBank Stadium, Florida

August 1 vs Crystal Palace, 1:00am, Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Maryland

August 3 vs RB Leipzig, 7:30pm, Chase Stadium, Miami

August 10 vs Rayo Vallecano, 3:00pm, Molineux