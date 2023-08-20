Anti-Putin protest interrupts Women’s World Cup final

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A pitch invader forced a delay in the Women’s World Cup final during the first half.

The game had been going on for 26 minutes when a man wearing a mask and with a political message on his shirt entered the field of play.

The man got close to England international Lauren Hemp before being rugby-tackled by stewards.

The man had a t-shirt on with a message saying ‘stop Putler’ likening Russian president Vladimir Putin to former German dictator Adolf Hitler.

The back of the shirt had a Ukraine flag and read ‘free Ukraine’.

There was a short delay in the game as England waited to take a free-kick but it was dealt with swiftly by the stewards who escored the man off the field and the game was able to get back underway.