PSG appoint former Monaco recruitment chief Luis Campos to oversee transfer deals

Changes in the offing at the French champions, who convinced star signing Kylian Mbappe to remain this summer

Julien Pretot
Friday 10 June 2022 14:10
Luis Campos is joining Paris St Germain as football advisor to oversee the club’s recruitment, the Ligue 1 champions said on Friday.

“Paris St Germain is pleased to announce that Luis Campos has joined the Club as Football Advisor with immediate effect,” PSG said in a statement.

“Campos will focus on the performance, recruitment, and organisational side of the men’s professional team.”

The 57-year-old Campos recruited the likes of Kylian Mbappe as a youth team player and Bernardo Silva during his 2013-16 stint at Monaco as sporting director before helping Lille win the Ligue 1 title in 2020.

Separately, French media reports claim Zinedine Zidane is set to be appointed as the club’s new head coach - a suggestion currently disputed by other outlets.

Zidane will replace Mauricio Pochettino as Paris St Germain coach next season, French radio station Europe 1 reported on Friday without citing any source.

PSG were not immediately available for comment.

French radio station RMC later on Friday said that Zidane and PSG were “close to finding an agreement”, also without citing any source.

France Info, however, reported a source at the club said no agreement had been found with the 1998 World Cup winner.

Pochettino, who was appointed 18 months ago, has failed to help the Ligue 1 club break new ground in the Champions League, with PSG being eliminated in the last 16 by Real Madrid this season.

They wrapped up the Ligue 1 title in April to secure their only trophy of the campaign.

Zidane, 49, has been without a club since he departed Real Madrid at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Reuters

