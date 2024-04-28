Lyon to face Barcelona in Women’s Champions League final after victory over PSG

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lyon will play Barcelona in the final of the Women's Champions League after beating Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the semi-final second leg and 5-3 on aggregate. Selma Bacha and Melchie Dumornay scored for the visitors on Sunday.

The 25 May final in Bilbao, northern Spain, will be a rematch of the 2019 and 2022 finals, both won by Lyon, the most successful club in the competition with eight titles.

Lyon are the only team still unbeaten in the Women's Champions League this season. Barcelona qualified after a second-leg victory over Chelsea.

In an all-French encounter, Lyon caught PSG off guard by playing a short corner in the third minute. Bacha cut inside to open the scoring with a low drive from the edge of the box.

Lyon nearly doubled the lead in the 34th but PSG goalkeeper Constance Picaud pulled off an outstanding save to prevent her teammate Jade Le Guilly from scoring an own-goal.

PSG capitalised on a Lyon turnover in midfield to equalize with an angled strike from Tabitha Chawinga into the far corner in the 41st.

Picaud kept PSG in the game by tipping a shot from France forward Kadidiatou Diani over the bar in the 43rd, denying Dumornay in the 52nd and parrying shots from Amel Majri and Dumornay in the 65th. But Lyon put the overall result beyond doubt in the 81st when Majri cushioned a cross into the path of Dumornay, who guided the ball into the bottom corner.

PSG and Lyon were meeting for a record 11th time in this competition. Lyon won the first leg 3-2.

On Saturday, Barcelona overturned a 1-0 deficit by winning 2-0 away to Chelsea with Aitana Bonmati and Fridolina Rolfo getting the goals.

The two sides who will now contest the final have won the last eight Champions League finals between them, with Lyon defeating Barcelona in the finals in 2019 and 2022.

Additional reporting by Reuters