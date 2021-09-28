PSG vs Man City LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight
The group’s two big-spending sides meet with the hosts looking for a first win
Pep Guardiola is taking on Mauricio Pochettino tonight as Manchester City head to Paris Saint-Germain looking to continue their good start in Group A.
City beat RB Leipzig in a real thriller last time out, 6-3 the eventual scoreline, while PSG were held by Club Brugge in a frustrating 1-1 draw. A huge amount of expectancy is placed on the Parisian outfit after their busy summer and impressive recruitment, the crown of which was of course Lionel Messi. He has yet to score for his new club and there have been suggestions of discontent, as Pochettino tries to fit the Argentinian legend, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all into a functioning attacking outfit.
Meanwhile, City have stuttered once or twice at the start of the campaign, but made a big statement with a weekend win away to Chelsea to move second in the Premier League table ahead of their weekend clash with leaders Liverpool - making this midweek fixture a tricky one for Guardiola to juggle his team selection. The Spanish boss has already hinted at how tough the game will be: “What should we do? I don’t know. With this amount of quality I don’t know how to stop them, honestly. They’re so good. This amount of talent together – to control it is so difficult. We will try to defend well when we don’t have the ball and make them run when we have the ball. They’re exceptional players.”
Follow live coverage of PSG vs Manchester City in the Champions League below:
PSG vs Manchester City
These two sides played out two enthralling matches in last season’s semi-finals.
City won both matches 2-1, but the first leg at the Parc des Princes was dominated by the hosts in the first half, as Pochettino’s side played some of their best football they’ve ever produced in the competition.
But Guardiola’s men flipped the script with an inspired second-half performance and the comeback was complete after Riyad Mahrez’s free-kick went straight through a disorganised PSG wall.
PSG vs Manchester City
Messi slots back into a PSG line-up that has won their past two fixtures in his absence, a 2-1 win over Metz and a 2-0 win against Montpellier.
Things weren’t quite that straight-forward, however, with PSG relying on a 95th minute from Hakimi to beat Metz, while the victory over Montpellier was overshadowed by reports of a row between Mbappe and Neymar.
The France international appeared to be frustrated that his Brazilian teammate had not passed the ball to him when in promising positions, with his anger rising after Neymar then did pass, but to Julian Draxler, for their second goal.
It’s been quite the week for Mauricio Pochettino as he attempted to downplay any disagreement between the two forwards.
Mauricio Pochettino responds to Kylian Mbappe-Neymar rift reports
The Paris Saint-Germain teammates are set to link up with Lionel Messi when the French side take on Manchester City on Tuesday
PSG vs Manchester City team news
Lots of interesting bits and pieces to dissect from the starting line-ups, with Lionel Messi starting after missing PSG’s last two matches with a knee injury the headline.
Messi lines up alongside Neymar and Mbappe in a star-studded attack, although the trio have yet to click in their first three matches together for Pochettino’s side.
Donnarumma makes just his third start for PSG since joining from AC Milan in the summer, while Italy teammate Marco Verratti starts after also overcoming an injury problem.
Raheem Sterling gets just his fourth start of the season so far and it’s a big night for him - could we see the England forward play as a 9 at the Parc des Princes?
Lionel Messi starts for PSG against Man City: Champions League line-ups and team news
The French side host the Premier League champions in a blockbuster match at the Parc des Princes
Manchester City team
Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, Bernardo, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Sterling, Grealish
That’s a really strong team from Pep Guardiola - just two changes from Saturday’s 1-0 win over Chelsea with Sterling and Mahrez in for Foden and Jesus.
PSG team
PSG line-up: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes; Herrera, Gueye, Verratti; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar.
Messi starts!
Guardiola: I don’t know how to stop PSG
Pep Guardiola was keen to play the underdog card this week in this meeting of financial muscle. “What should we do? I don’t know,” he said of City’s challenge to shut down PSG’s qualities. “With this amount of quality I don’t know how to stop them, honestly. They’re so good.
“This amount of talent together - to control it is so difficult. We will try to defend well when we don’t have the ball and make them run when we have the ball. They’re exceptional players. All of them are so good individually. They can combine and connect with each other. We’re looking forward to playing the game.”
PSG vs Man City: Live Champions League coverage
Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of the Champions League clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City on the Independent.
The storylines to watch for in this encounter are too numerous to mention; from Pep against Poch, to Messi’s search for his first PSG goal, to both of these clubs desperate to end their wait for European silverware after petrodollars fuelled a rise to the top of the game. There are, however, just three points and no trophies on offer tonight, but after a draw against Club Brugge it’s arguable that PSG don’t have too much wiggle room to lose further ground - especially on home soil.
City, meanwhile, may need to juggle the line-up somewhat due to returning faces and a crunch Premier League clash at the weekend against leaders Liverpool - it’s a succession of big matches for Guardiola and Co right now and his choices this week may shape the course of their season between now and the new year.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies