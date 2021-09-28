Jack Grealish arrives at the Parc des Princes (Getty)

Pep Guardiola is taking on Mauricio Pochettino tonight as Manchester City head to Paris Saint-Germain looking to continue their good start in Group A.

City beat RB Leipzig in a real thriller last time out, 6-3 the eventual scoreline, while PSG were held by Club Brugge in a frustrating 1-1 draw. A huge amount of expectancy is placed on the Parisian outfit after their busy summer and impressive recruitment, the crown of which was of course Lionel Messi. He has yet to score for his new club and there have been suggestions of discontent, as Pochettino tries to fit the Argentinian legend, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all into a functioning attacking outfit.

Meanwhile, City have stuttered once or twice at the start of the campaign, but made a big statement with a weekend win away to Chelsea to move second in the Premier League table ahead of their weekend clash with leaders Liverpool - making this midweek fixture a tricky one for Guardiola to juggle his team selection. The Spanish boss has already hinted at how tough the game will be: “What should we do? I don’t know. With this amount of quality I don’t know how to stop them, honestly. They’re so good. This amount of talent together – to control it is so difficult. We will try to defend well when we don’t have the ball and make them run when we have the ball. They’re exceptional players.”

Follow live coverage of PSG vs Manchester City in the Champions League below: