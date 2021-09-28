PSG vs Man City player ratings: Lionel Messi steals the show in Champions League win

Paris Saint-Germain

Gianluigi Donnarumma, 8: Looked unbeatable in the PSG goal and comfortably dealt with several shots on target with the minimum of fuss on his Champions League debut - although some of his work from crosses was unconvincing.

Achraf Hakimi, 9: Superb defensively. Had to deal with Grealish on his own and did an excellent job as the forward was largely kept quiet. Threatened to trouble City going forwards but rarely joined in with attacks after PSG took the lead.

Presnel Kimpembe, 6: Struggled to deal with the runs of Sterling in behind but was comfortable enough when the play was in front of him.

Marquinhos, 8: Made several key blocks and clearances from crosses. Such an important player for this PSG team.

Nuno Mendes, 7: Grew into the game and was a good outlet for PSG on the left. Like Hakimi, was given little support when defending Mahrez and did well even if the Algerian looked dangerous at times.

Ander Herrera, 6: Should have done much better with a shot from the edge of the box that was straight at Ederson. Didn’t do much on the ball but was important defensively in helping Hakimi at times.

Idrissa Gueye, 9: Produced a brilliant finish into the top corner to give PSG the lead. Made several key interceptions and tackles and did make an impact in dealing with De Bruyne and Mahrez when they drifted inside. Offers such important balance to his side and was brilliant in breaking up play tonight as well as contributing offensively.

Marco Verratti, 7: The midfielder has had better games but his performance was still full of clever passes and touches to keep possession for his team.

Neymar, 6: Had a few nice moments on the ball but wasn’t effective enough in an attacking sense - certainly when compared to Mbappe. Struggled to beat Walker.

Kylian Mbappe, 7: Made the crucial burst around the outside for Gueye’s goal. Full of sparkling touches and movement while also providing penetration and attacking threat with dangerous dribbles and runs. Clever assist for Messi’s goal.

Lionel Messi, 8: Was the quietest of the PSG forwards and had rather drifted out of the game for large periods - until suddenly bursting into life with a stunning and classic Messi goal. His first for PSG and 28th against English opposition.

Manchester City

Ederson 6 – There was little the goalkeeper could do about Idrissa Gueye’s ferocious finish, and likewise Messi’s precise shot into the top corner.

Kyle Walker 6 – His recovery pace proved important on a couple of occasions.

Ruben Dias 5 – Tested Gianluigi Donnarumma with a header but couldn’t prevent PSG’s opener, nor their stunning second.

Aymeric Laporte 5 – Struggled to get to grips with Kylian Mbappe when he got close.

Joao Cancelo 6 – A threat down the left side and unleashed a clean first-half strike on target.

Bernardo Silva 5 – Kept things ticking nicely for City but his performance will be remembered for a shocking miss from a couple of yards with the goal gaping.

Rodri 6 – Didn’t get hold of the midfield battle as usually does, up against a quality trio, but made things difficult for Neymar when he dropped deep.

Kevin De Bruyne 7 – Probed well and created City’s best moments, although a little fortunate not to see red for a nasty tackle on Idrissa Gueye.

Riyad Mahrez 5 – Flitted in and out of the game on the right wing but looked short of confidence after a spell out of the team.

Raheem Sterling 5 – Quiet in the false nine role which didn’t seem to suit him. Hit the bar with a header in his most significant action of the night.

Jack Grealish 6 – Warmed to the task and his direct running helped pin back Achraf Hakimi and provide some penetration on the left side. Toiled a little before being replaced.