Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino would have been concerned by the way his team played out a 1-1 draw against Club Brugge in their Champions League opener.

And the Argentine manager will have been even more worried when he found out that Lionel Messi was suffering from an injury - one that could potentially keep him out of tonight’s clash against Manchester City.

It’s bizarre to think, but a defeat to the Premier League champions tonight could already leave PSG with a lot of work to do if they are to qualify from this group.

RB Leipzig will be relishing the chance of upsetting them in the next round of fixtures if they can finish this evening’s games above the Ligue 1 side.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 8pm on Tuesday 28 September at Le Parc des Princes.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm in the UK.

What is the team news?

It is still up in the air whether or not Messi will be fit for the game tonight, with the most likely scenario being that he starts on the bench. Angel di Maria is suspended and Sergio Ramos and Marco Verratti are both set to remain sidelined. But Pochettino will welcome back the trio of Colin Dagba, Juan Bernat and Layvin Kurzawa.

John Stones returned to City’s squad for the win over Chelsea at the weekend and he will be in contention once more. But Guardiola could also go with Nathan Ake or Aymeric Laporte as the partner for Ruben Dias for this one. Ferran Torres is likely to start after being rested at Stamford Bridge, while Fernandinho hopes to come in for Rodri.

Predicted line-ups

PSG - Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo; Gueye, Paredes, Herrera; Draxler, Mbappe, Neymar

Man City - Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; B. Silva, Fernandinho, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Torres, Grealish

What are the odds?

PSG - 2/1

Draw - 5/4

Man City - 13/10