Two of Europe’s biggest clubs come head to head in the group stage of the Champions League tonight as Pep Guardiola prepares to face his old friend Lionel Messi.

The Argentine could well start on the bench against Manchester City as PSG manage his return to fitness following a minor injury.

But PSG still possess a plethora of attacking options with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Mauro Icardi and Julian Draxler.

However, Man City are the bookies favourites for this one and knocked PSG out of the competition last season. Can Mauricio Pochettino get retribution this evening?

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 8pm on Tuesday 28 September at Le Parc des Princes.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm in the UK.

What is the team news?

It is still up in the air whether or not Messi will be fit for the game tonight, with the most likely scenario being that he starts on the bench. Angel di Maria is suspended and Sergio Ramos and Marco Verratti are both set to remain sidelined. But Pochettino will welcome back the trio of Colin Dagba, Juan Bernat and Layvin Kurzawa.

John Stones returned to City’s squad for the win over Chelsea at the weekend and he will be in contention once more. But Guardiola could also go with Nathan Ake or Aymeric Laporte as the partner for Ruben Dias for this one. Ferran Torres is likely to start after being rested at Stamford Bridge, while Fernandinho hopes to come in for Rodri.

Predicted line-ups

PSG - Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo; Gueye, Paredes, Herrera; Draxler, Mbappe, Neymar

Man City - Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; B. Silva, Fernandinho, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Torres, Grealish

What are the odds?

PSG - 2/1

Draw - 5/4

Man City - 13/10