‘Wake up guys’: PSG’s Kylian Mbappe and Christophe Galtier under fire for reaction to private jet criticism
The French champions have been criticised for taking a private jet for the weekend fixture against Nantes
Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier and striker Kylian Mbappe are facing a backlash after laughing off a question about why the team took a private jet for a short trip to a game in Nantes at the weekend.
“Are you serious, responding like this???,” Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo tweeted. “Wake up guys???”
Quizzed on PSG’s jet trip to Nantes at a news conference on Monday, Galtier and Mbappe looked at each other and the World Cup winner burst out laughing as his coach responded with a quip.
“This morning we talked about it with the company which organises our trips and we’re looking into travelling on sand yachts,” Galtier said. Asked for his views on the matter, Mbappe said he did not have any.
A video of their comments immediately went viral, triggering angry responses from social media users, environmentalists and ministers.
Photoshopped memes of Mbappe and Galtier on sand yachts could be seen across social media and the controversy occupied the top three tending topics on Twitter in France on Tuesday.
“I love Mbappe, we can all have the giggles at the least opportune moment and it really was the least opportune moment,” Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told BFM TV on Tuesday.
“But we all have to take climate change seriously,” he said, adding that Galtier’s irony had been “out of place”.
PSG were not immediately available for comment.
Nantes is about two hours by high-speed train from Paris.
The use of private jets has been a much discussed topic both in France and globally this summer, with social media users tracking - and criticising - their use amid a series of heatwaves, droughts and floods triggered by climate change.
President Emmanuel Macron on Monday told a news conference that “everyone has to do their bit” to fight climate change.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies