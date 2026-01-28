Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newcastle face a daunting trip to Paris Saint-Germain with knockout places up for grabs in the final round of Champions League action.

Eddie Howe’s side enter the last matchday level on points with the holders, with a win for either all-but-certain to assure them of a spot in the top eight and with it direct progression to the round of 16.

A loss or draw could knock one or both down into the knockout round play-offs, adding two more midweek fixtures to an already congested schedule.

That may not be terminal, though, to one’s chances — PSG came through the extra games last year, of course, en route to their success.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is PSG vs Newcastle?

PSG vs Newcastle is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 28 January, with all of the final league phase fixtures starting simultaneously. It will be held at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 3, with coverage on the channel from 6.30pm GMT. A live stream will be available via discovery+.

Team news

PSG could welcome back Achraf Hakimi after his involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations, but Fabian Ruiz, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves and Lee Kang In may remain absent through injury. Lucas Hernandez has served a suspension and should take up a place in the backline.

Joelinton faces a spell on the sidelines for Newcastle after suffering a groin injury in the defeat to Aston Villa. Fellow midfielder Bruno Guimaraes missed that game and faces a late fitness test.

Predicted line-ups

PSG XI: Chevalier; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Mbaye; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia.

Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Botman, Thiaw, Hall; Miley, Tonali, Willock; Gordon, Woltemade, Elanga.