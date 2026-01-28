Is PSG vs Newcastle on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League clash
Newcastle face a daunting trip to Paris Saint-Germain with knockout places up for grabs in the final round of Champions League action.
Eddie Howe’s side enter the last matchday level on points with the holders, with a win for either all-but-certain to assure them of a spot in the top eight and with it direct progression to the round of 16.
A loss or draw could knock one or both down into the knockout round play-offs, adding two more midweek fixtures to an already congested schedule.
That may not be terminal, though, to one’s chances — PSG came through the extra games last year, of course, en route to their success.
When is PSG vs Newcastle?
PSG vs Newcastle is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 28 January, with all of the final league phase fixtures starting simultaneously. It will be held at the Parc des Princes in Paris.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 3, with coverage on the channel from 6.30pm GMT. A live stream will be available via discovery+.
Team news
PSG could welcome back Achraf Hakimi after his involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations, but Fabian Ruiz, Nuno Mendes, Joao Neves and Lee Kang In may remain absent through injury. Lucas Hernandez has served a suspension and should take up a place in the backline.
Joelinton faces a spell on the sidelines for Newcastle after suffering a groin injury in the defeat to Aston Villa. Fellow midfielder Bruno Guimaraes missed that game and faces a late fitness test.
Predicted line-ups
PSG XI: Chevalier; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Mbaye; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia.
Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Botman, Thiaw, Hall; Miley, Tonali, Willock; Gordon, Woltemade, Elanga.
